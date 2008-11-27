NBC Close To Naming Permanent "Meet The Press" Host

Now that the election is over and Tom Brokaw’s term as Meet the Press interim host is coming to a close, NBC is reportedly close to naming a full-time host to fill Russert’s vacant chair. The LA Times says an announcement could be made by December 7. So, who’s on the shortlist?



LA Times: Barring a last-minute surprise, network insiders and television news observers expect the new moderator — or moderators — will be drawn from a short list of candidates that include NBC chief White House correspondent David Gregory, PBS anchor Gwen Ifill, NBC chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell and NBC political director Chuck Todd. Dark horses include CBS anchor Katie Couric, whose name was floated in internal discussions, according to two sources, but is apparently not interested.

We can’t blame Katie. She just finally gained some control over the CBS Evening News.

Veteran ABC anchor Ted Koppel has also been mentioned as a contender. But Koppel, who announced Tuesday that he was leaving his post at Discovery Channel, said he had not spoken with NBC and had little interest in getting into “a weekly grind again.”

Network executives have been wrestling with not only who would be best to lead the 61-year-old show for a coming generation but what format the program should take.

In an interview, Ifill said that she had informal conversations about the job with NBC officials several weeks ago, but no offer has been made.

“I had the impression that they didn’t know what they wanted the show to be yet,” she said. “I think they were trying to figure out how I would fit. But I don’t know if they’ve figured it out yet. If they have, they haven’t told me.”

Meanwhile, we wonder if the LA Times knows something we don’t because the paper ran what looks like a HUGE photo of Andrea Mitchell with their article.

