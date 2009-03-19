NBC CEO Jeff Zucker Slams Jon Stewart

Calling it “completely out of line,” NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker this morning told a keynote audience he was not amused with ‘Daily Show’ host Jon Stewart’s campaign against CNBC and Jim Cramer.



I thought it was incredibly unfair to CNBC and the business media in general. CNBC is a spectacular organisation that’s done a tremendous job. Everybody wants to point a finger — I’m upset that my 401K isn’t what it was — that’s human nature. [But] to suggest that the business media is reposnible for what’s going on now is absurd.

Jeff pointed two examples of Cramer displaying the foresight Stewart accused the showman stock-picker of not displaying: Cramer’s August 2007 rant against Fed chairman Ben Bernanke and his Fall 2008 warning to the ‘Today Show’s’ audience that anybody with a 5-year investment window should get into cash.

As for Stewart, Jeff said, “Just because someone who mocks authority says something doesn’t mean it’s true.”

