Hulu Will Be Profitable "Very Soon," Says NBC CEO (CLIP)

The transcript for that bit:

Jeff: We expect hulu to be positive for us very soon. Again, head of of plan. It’s exceeding every expectation.

Kara: Cash-flow positive?

Jeff: Absolutely.

Kara: It’s not profitable at this point?

Jeff: Soon. Soon. But you know it’s exceeded in every aspect. In every respect.

Cable and broadcast television are fine. Local, maybe not.

NBC is third place. We want to be in first place. We don’t have to be.

There can still be in hits in TV, but they don’t last as long.

We didn’t want to lose Jay Leno if he wasn’t going to retire. Also, we can make his new show cheap and nobody will DVR it.

YouTube was built on our video, Lazy Sunday.

Hulu Labs is asking for user-feedback.

