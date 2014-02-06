NBC Cancels Michael J. Fox's Show

Eric Liebowitz/NBC Viewers weren’t tuning in for Michael J. Fox’s return to TV.

Michael J. Fox’s return to television will be short-lived.

NBC has announced it will not renew “The Michael J. Fox” show for a second season, according to The Wrap.

The show walked a fine line between real life as it followed Fox returning to work years after a diagnosis with Parkinson’s Disease.

Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) starred as Fox’s wife.

Though the show premiered to 7.5 million viewers, it was never a rating’s winner for the Peacock network.

It’s most recent episode, “Sochi,” about Fox covering the Olympics, scored an audience of 2.2 million.

15 of the season’s 22 episodes have aired. It’s unclear when the final episodes will air.

