NBC Cancels Friday Night Lights; Season 5 Is The Last One

Friday Night Lights is flickering off after Season 5, Michael Ausiello at Entertainment Weekly reports. His sources say NBC’s beloved drama about love, football and family in Dillon, Texas will wrap up after Season 5 production ends in June.



An NBC rep told EW no official decision on FNL‘s future has been made, but the show has struggled with ratings (and high DVR taping percentages) since its first season.

But clear eyes, full hearts Team FNL–the end is not near yet. Season 4 just wrapped up on DirecTV last night, meaning the first episode is coming to NBC on April 30. We are sure to see plenty of Coach Taylor, Lyla and Tim Riggins into 2011.

Watch the cast get ready for the Season 4 premiere in this behind-the-scenes video.



