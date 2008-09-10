NBC Buries Hatchet With Apple, Puts TV Shows Back On iTunes

Jeff Zucker’s feud with Steve Jobs is over, apparently. NBC U shows are coming back to iTunes, including The Office, Monk, Battlestar Galactica, 30 Rock and Heroes, Steve Jobs said, opening his “Let’s Rock” iPod unveiling in San Francisco.



Recall NBC U had their shows removed from iTunes last fall when Steve Jobs refused to let the network charge higher than the standard $1.99 for certain shows or packages of shows.

Zucker wanted some control over pricing, while Jobs wanted to maintain the same choke-hold over price that made him the nation’s top music retailer.

UPDATE: From the looks of things, Zucker got a lot of what he wanted. First off, Apple is adding high-def shows, for which networks can charge $2.99, $1 more than standard-def shows. Also: NBC is adding back-catalogue series like The A-Team and Miami Vice for $0.99 an episode.

Apple is also allowing a NBC to sell a “season pass” which allows iTunes users to buy a whole season of a show for a discounted price.

In return, NBC is making iTunes part of its plan to market new shows in the fall as it did with Hulu, which is getting some shows the week before their TV premiere. NBC is giving iTunes the first episode of Knight Rider, My Own Worst Enemy and Kath & Kim the week before they air on TV.



