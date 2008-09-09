NBC Bars "Girls Gone Wild" Founder From "Celebrity Apprentice"

After a federal judge cleared it so that Girls Gone Wild impresario Joe Francis could be a castmember on Celebrity Apprentice, sponsors apparently balked, so NBC decided he couldn’t be on the show.



Page Six: JOE Francis will not be joining Joan Rivers and gorgeous golfer Natalie Gulbis on “Celebrity Apprentice.” Though Donald Trump wanted the “Girls Gone Wild” man on the show, NBC brass allegedly encountered resistance from spo sors and vetoed Francis, who spent 10 months in prison after being accused of using under age girls in his raunchy videos.

Francis insisted he and the Donald have something else in the works and that he just decided to pass on The Apprentice:

“Donald Trump and I decided to do a different show. I would have added a lot to ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ and I would have been excited to do it, but I’m more excited by this other idea.”

We shudder to think of what it might be.

