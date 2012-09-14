NBC Apologizes To Affiliates, Not Public, For Ignoring 9/11 Moment Of Silence

NBC was the only network to ignore the moment of silence on the anniversary of 9/11.

After ignoring a moment of silence in honour of 9/11 and instead choosing to air a “Today” interview with Kris Jenner, NBC has only half-way apologized for its actions.Steve Capus, president of NBC News, has tried to reconcile with affiliate stations, but not with the public.



Capus sent letters of apology to NBC stations around the country, saying:

“Yesterday, we made an editorial call resulting in the September 11 moment of silence not being seen. While we dedicated a substantial amount of airtime to anniversary events, we still touched a nerve with many of your viewers…and for that we apologise.”

Rather than showing a moment of silence instituted by the President at the time the first plane crashed into the World Trade Tower, NBC aired an interview with “Keeping up with the Kardashians” reality TV star, Kris Jenner.The Kardashian mum talked about breast implants and her daughter’s infertility. The “Today” show was the only of three network morning shows to air over the moment, but says that it has not made a habit of showing it since 2006, according to Hollywood Reporter.

NBC has had touchy moments the past few months, with its most noticeable being how it handled the firing of “Today” show host Ann Curry.

Here’s the Kris Jenner interview NBC (kinda) apologized for:



