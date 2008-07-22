NBC and Jay Leno Rip Off Dumb Jimmy Kimmel Gag At Television Critics Association Confab*

The 10-day (!) Television Critics Association press tour finally wraps up tomorrow, but leave it to NBC to save the biggest flop for last.



From EW’s TCA diary of today’s NBC presentation:

11:25 am: Big news! Jay Leno’s Tonight Show swan song will air Friday, May 29, 2009. Conan O’Brien will debut the following Monday, June 1, 2009.

11:27 am: A bald and bespectacled reporter, who sounds suspiciously like Jay Leno, asks a series of questions related to… hmmmm… Jay Leno’s future at the Peacock. Wait a second…

11:28 am: … holy copycat, it is Jay Leno! I don’t know whether to laugh or feel sorry for him.

Ripping off the same stunt Jimmy Kimmel pulled during ABC’s panel… There are no words.

Update: Nikki Finke hears that this whole bit was Leno’s idea “because Jay ‘felt bad’ about making that announcement he was ‘done’ with NBC and claims he was ‘misunderstood.'”

We agree with Nikki on this one. Yeah, right, Jay, so what did you mean to say?

Photo from NBC via Vulture

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.