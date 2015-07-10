'America's Got Talent' launches new app with live voting and realtime results

NBC New ‘AGT’ app allows fans to honour their favourite judges.

NBC and “America’s Got Talent” is giving the competition show’s fans another fun level of interaction.

Business Insider can exclusively report that “AGT” launched a new app on Thursday that allows live voting and shows realtime results, among a ton of other fun new features.

Available for download on Apple IOS and Android mobile devices, the app gives users the ability to use their own green, red, and golden buzzers (just like the judges on TV) and view the real time results.

The “AGT” app allows fans to vote for your favourite acts during the live voting episodes, save acts during results night, and tweet host Nick Cannon and the judges directly from the app.

NBC BI’s exclusive peek at the new ‘AGT’ apps’ buzzer results feature.

Fans can also choose to honour their favourite judge by customising their buzzer with a judge’s catchphrase. For example, it could say Howard Stern’s “I did not like this…I loved it!” or Heidi Klum’s “Did I look away? No. I wanted to see it all.”

NBC BI’s exclusive first look at ‘AGT’ app’s ability to customise buzzer sounds with judges’ catchphrases.

You can then share your choices on Facebook and keep track of episode results.

Fans can download the official “AGT” app from the App Store or get it on Google Play: www.nbc.com/americas-got-talent/app.

Currently in its 10th season, “AGT” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.