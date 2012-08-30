Watch The New NBC Show That Is Being Banned On A Utah Station

KSL-TV viewers in Utah interested in viewing NBC’s “The New Normal” will be now able to see what the show is all about … by logging online.



NBC debuted the pilot episode this morning of its new show about a gay couple searching for a surrogate.

Earlier this week, the local Mormon-owned NBC affiliate refused to air the show, saying it “feels inappropriate on several dimensions.”

This is the third pilot NBC has previewed on its site prior to its television premiere next month, with Matthew Perry‘s series “Go On” and comedy “Animal Practice” also available for viewing.

Watch the entire show below:



