NBC Adds 'Law & Order,' 'Southland' To Increasingly Crowded Fridays*

UPDATE: In our haste, we forgot to look into the scheduling of Friday Night Lights, which NBC will run after the show airs on DirecTV. FNL’s new season will reportedly run in summer 2010.

EARLIER: NBC finally unveiled its official 2009-2010 schedule today. Once again, the shows were known (mostly because NBC announced the majority of them two weeks ago), the schedule was not.

Keeping with the trend of backhanded renewals, Chuck won’t start up again until 2010, after the Winter Olympics and Law & Order will air its 20th season on Fridays at 8 p.m. (does this mean the 20th year will be L&O‘s last?). Southland has also been added to the now oddly crowded Friday night 9 p.m. slot. Given Southland‘s already low ratings this season, the show shouldn’t be long for your TV with its Friday night death sentence, which is becoming increasingly common. Evidently the networks really want you to stay home on Friday nights next year.

Like last year, NBC is airing a few weeks of SNL’s Weekend Update Thursday (which totally needs a new name) in the fall before premiering the new season of 30 Rock.

Missing from NBC’s schedule, and likely canned, are Medium and My Name Is Earl.

NBC’s full press release and schedule is below (courtesy of TV by the Numbers):

NBC ANNOUNCES 2009-2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE BOLSTERED BY MORE ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING THAN EVER BEFORE

May 19, 2009 7:56 AM

Shared Time Period Strategy Around NBC’s Broadcast of 2010 Winter Olympics Along with Jay Leno at 10 p.m. Enables Network to Broadcast Original Programming Year-Round

Network Renews Returning Series “Law & Order” and “Chuck”

NEW YORK CITY — May 19, 2009 – NBC announced today its 2009-2010 schedule featuring more original programming than ever before and a shared time-period strategy around NBC’s Olympics platform that, along with “The Jay Leno Show” (Mondays-Fridays 10-11 p.m. ET), allows the network to broadcast all-new content year-round.

In addition, NBC issued renewals to “Law & Order” and “Chuck” (see accompanying release) as part of its strong slate of new and returning shows announced recently at the network’s highly successful Infront.

“NBC has picked up more scripted shows than last season even with “The Jay Leno Show” at 10 p.m.,” said Ben Silverman, Co-Chairman, NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios. “We’re incredibly excited about our new and returning series and have more comedy programming than anyone else, as well as two of the most buzzed about new shows, ‘Community’ and ‘Parenthood.’ We can’t wait for the fall.”

“We are extremely proud to introduce these strong new series to NBC’s schedule next season in strategic timeslots that position them for success,” said Angela Bromstad, President, Primetime Entertainment, NBC and Universal Media Studios. “They join some of the highest quality returning shows on television, which will serve as a strong foundation to the new schedule. I think viewers are going to be happy to see this lineup of great new shows that will truly fit the NBC legacy of quality, culturally defining shows.”

NBC’s shared time period strategy will kick off this fall on Mondays with the premiere of “Heroes” (8-9 p.m. ET) continuing with all originals before “Chuck” assumes the time period after the 2010 Winter Olympic Games, which will be a powerful launching platform with its broad, female appeal and strong ratings as the most-watched event of the year. Using “NBC Sunday Night Football’s” potent promotional platform, the new high-octane drama “Trauma” will debut Mondays (9-10 p.m. ET) with the epic event series “Day One” taking over the time period following the Olympics.

NBC’s successful “The Biggest Loser” series continues Tuesdays (8-10 p.m.) and will help launch the new Wednesday lineup this fall, with the new family drama “Parenthood” debuting (8-9 p.m. ET) and the new hospital drama “Mercy” assuming the time period post-Olympics. “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” will air 9-10 p.m. ET following “Parenthood.”

NBC’s Thursday marquee comedy night will begin with the only live comedy between 8-10 p.m. on any network, “Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday” (8-8:30 p.m. ET), followed by “Parks and Recreation” (8:30-9 p.m. ET), “The Office” (9-9:30 p.m. ET) and the new comedy “Community” (9:30-10 p.m. ET). After “Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday” completes its multi-week run, “Community” will move to 8 p.m. and “30 Rock” will debut at 9:30 p.m., enabling NBC to feature more original comedy than ever before.

On Fridays in the fall, the enduring drama “Law & Order” will return for its record 20th season (tying “Gunsmoke” as the longest running drama series in primetime) and will lead off at 8-9 p.m. (ET) while “Southland” follows at 9-10 p.m. (ET), building a great crime block.

Saturdays will be a showcase for “Dateline NBC” (8-9 p.m. ET) and encore episodes of “Trauma” (9-10 p.m. ET) and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (10-11 p.m. ET).

“Football Night in America” (7-8:20 p.m. ET) and ” NBC Sunday Night Football” (8:20-11 p.m. ET) – the number one show of the fall — will return on Sundays in the fall with a fan-pleasing schedule of games to round out the fall season.

utilising the compatible demographics provided by the Olympics, NBC will launch the premieres of “The Marriage Ref” from executive producers Jerry Seinfeld and Ellen Rakieten (“Oprah”) on Sundays (8-9 p.m. ET) and the third season premiere of “The Celebrity Apprentice” on Sundays with two-hour editions (9-11 p.m. ET). In addition, the new comedy “100 Questions” will debut on Tuesdays (9:30-10 p.m. ET) following a 90-minute edition of “The Biggest Loser” (8-9:30 p.m. ET).

And coming in the summer, NBC will telecast all original episodes of “The Jay Leno Show,” “Friday Night Lights,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Breakthrough with Tony Robbins,” “Dateline NBC,” with additional programs to be announced later.

NBC FALL 2009 SCHEDULE

*New programs in UPPER CASE

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. – “Heroes”

9-10 p.m.–”TRAUMA”

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

TUESDAY

8-10 p.m. – “The Biggest Loser” (two-hour edition)

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. – “PARENTHOOD”

9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

THURSDAY

8- 8:30 p.m. – “SNL WEEKEND UPDATE THURSDAY” (multi-episode run)

8:30-9 p.m. – “Parks and Recreation”

9- 9:30 p.m. – “The Office”

9:30-10 p.m. – “COMMUNITY” (moves to Thursdays 8-8:30 p.m. after multi-episode run “30 Rock” returns)

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. – “Law & Order”

9-10 p.m. – “Southland”

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

SATURDAY

8-9 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”

9-10 p.m. – “TRAUMA” (encore broadcast)

10-11 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (encore broadcast)

SUNDAY

7- 8:20 p.m. “Football Night in America”

8:20-11 p.m. “NBC Sunday Night Football”

NBC MID-SEASON 2010 SCHEDULE

(2010 WINTER OLYMPICS preempt regularly scheduled programming from February 12-28, 2010)

*New programs in UPPER CASE

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. – “Chuck” (season premiere)

9-10 p.m.–”DAY ONE”

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

TUESDAY

8-9:30 p.m. – “The Biggest Loser” (90-minute edition)

9:30-10 p.m. – “100 QUESTIONS”

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. – “MERCY”

9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

THURSDAY

8- 8:30 p.m. – “COMMUNITY”

8:30-9 p.m. – “Parks and Recreation”

9- 9:30 p.m. – “The Office”

9:30-10 p.m. – “30 Rock”

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. – “Law & Order”

9-10 p.m. – “Southland”

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

SATURDAY

8-9 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”

9-10 p.m. – “Southland” (encore broadcast)

10-11 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (encore broadcast)

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”

8-9 p.m. – THE MARRIAGE REF

9-11 p.m. – “The Celebrity Apprentice” (season premiere; two-hour edition)

