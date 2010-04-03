ABC, CBS Evening News Continue To Hemorrhage Viewers

CNN isn’t the only news network struggling to bring in viewers.



Evening news broadcasts at major networks are suffering, too.

According to Bill Carter at the New York Times, ABC’s World News with Diane Sawyer had its worst quarter since 1987. CBS’ Evening News with Katie Couric hit a new low starting in January.

But Brian Williams’ Nightly News at NBC got a boost with its best first quarter in four years (thanks, Olympics).

Over all, Q1 numbers were:

NBC (GE): 9.92 million viewers

ABC (DIS): 8.27 million

CBS (CBS): 6.45 million

“The number of viewers still watching the three shows together — more than 24 million in the first quarter — continue to dwarf any news program on cable,” Carter notes.

But evening news casts continue to lose their viewers to cable networks and Internet news coverage. In an effort to make up the difference in dipping ad revenue, broadcasts have been cutting hundreds of newsroom staffers. ABC News is also looking at new revenue streams like paywalls for their websites and adding video onto ad-supported sites like Hulu.

