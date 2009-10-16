NBA's Chris Bosh Wins Right To His Domain Name -- And 800 Others

Tortonto Raptor Chris Bosh has almost 74,000 Twitter followers, his own YouTube channel and his own website, chris-bosh.com.



But he wanted chrisbosh.com and now, thanks to an IP lawsuit win, he owns it.

Oh, and nearly 800 others.

The 25-year-old power forward sued “cybersquatter” Luis Zavala, who had the chrisbosh domain name, for wrongfully using his name, the WSJ Law Blog reports. Zavala had the domain names identical to the names of hundreds of other athletes and celebrities as well.

WSJ Law Blog: Bosh’s legal team argued that Zavala was able to garner so many domain names because he kept tabs on highly touted players from a young age, hoping they’d blossom to the point where there’d be demand for a personal website. Indeed, Zavala had several websites that took on the names of high-school basketball players.

Before the incident went to court, Bosh’s lawyers reached out to Zavala, asking him to relinquish the site holding Bosh’s name. He declined. “I have no intentions of handing over my domain. I am not in the business of giving domains away,” he wrote, according to court documents.

A federal judge awarded Bosh $120,000, but believing Zavala wouldn’t pay (Bosh won the case on a default judgment in April when Zavala failed to appear; Zavala failed to show up for court again this month), Bosh’s lawyers asked for the rights to the names Zavala had been using. The Law Blog has the full list, which includes Britney Spears’s sons and Amare Staudemire.

Bosh’s attorneys do not know exactly how much Zavala made on using the celebrities’ and athletes’ names, but said they assume it is a “significant amount.”

Bosh has no intention of using the names, his attorney said, and those whose names are on the list can contact Bosh’s attorneys at Winston & Strawn to get their name back for free.

