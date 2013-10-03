The 25 Best Players In The NBA, According To NBA2K14

The NBA2k14 video game is out, and so are the much-anticipated player ratings.

This year LeBron James is a perfect 100 out of 100. No one is even within six points of him. There is less of a difference between the 2nd-rated player (Kevin Durant) and the 13th-rated player (James Harden) than there is between LeBron and Durant.

Some guys we think are too low: Marc Gasol at a lowly 83, Kevin Garnett down to 83, Roy Hibbert at 81.

Some guys we think are too high: Andrew Bynum at 87, Rudy Gay at 86, Jrue Holiday at 88.

Other than that, there’s not too much controversial here:

LeBron James (100) Kevin Durant (94) Chris Paul (94) Kobe Bryant (93) Derrick Rose (92) Dwyane Wade (92) Carmelo Anthony (92) Russell Westbrook (91) Dwight Howard (91) Rajon Rondo (90) Kyrie Irving (89) Deron Williams (89) James Harden (89) Stephen Curry (88) Paul George (88) Jrue Holiday (88) Tony Parker (87) Tim Duncan (87) Andrew Bynum (87) Ty Lawson (86) Josh Smith (86) Rudy Gay (86) Kevin Love (86) Andre Iguodala (86) Manu Ginobli (86)

