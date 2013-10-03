The 25 Best Players In The NBA, According To NBA2K14

The NBA2k14 video game is out, and so are the much-anticipated player ratings.
This year LeBron James is a perfect 100 out of 100. No one is even within six points of him. There is less of a difference between the 2nd-rated player (Kevin Durant) and the 13th-rated player (James Harden) than there is between LeBron and Durant.
Some guys we think are too low: Marc Gasol at a lowly 83, Kevin Garnett down to 83, Roy Hibbert at 81.
Some guys we think are too high: Andrew Bynum at 87, Rudy Gay at 86, Jrue Holiday at 88.
Other than that, there’s not too much controversial here:
- LeBron James (100)
- Kevin Durant (94)
- Chris Paul (94)
- Kobe Bryant (93)
- Derrick Rose (92)
- Dwyane Wade (92)
- Carmelo Anthony (92)
- Russell Westbrook (91)
- Dwight Howard (91)
- Rajon Rondo (90)
- Kyrie Irving (89)
- Deron Williams (89)
- James Harden (89)
- Stephen Curry (88)
- Paul George (88)
- Jrue Holiday (88)
- Tony Parker (87)
- Tim Duncan (87)
- Andrew Bynum (87)
- Ty Lawson (86)
- Josh Smith (86)
- Rudy Gay (86)
- Kevin Love (86)
- Andre Iguodala (86)
- Manu Ginobli (86)
