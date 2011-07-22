SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Yao Ming Went Where No Other NBA Giant Went Before

In 2002, Yao Ming jumped to the United States,opening the NBA to millions of potential fans in China. But what Yao brought to the game, was maybe the most dominating scoring giant the NBA ever saw.



At 7-foot, 6-inches, Ming had the two best scoring seasons ever for a player that was at least 7′ 3″. in 2006-07, he averaged 25.0 points per game, and in 2005-06 he averaged 22.3 points. Ralph Sampson (7’4″) is the only other player over 7′ 2″ that even averaged 20 points in a season. Ming did it three times and Sampson did it twice.

Unfortunately for Yao, the maturation of his offensive game coincided with injuries that limited his playing time. In his first three years in the NBA, Yao played at least 80 games each season. But in the last six years of his career, he only averaged 40 games, including a total of five games the last two seasons.

Here is a year-by-breakdown of Yao’s NBA career…

all data via Basketball-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.