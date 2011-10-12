An NBA Writer Has Resorted To Purposely Writing Fake Basketball Stories During The Lockout

Photo: @randball

So this is what an NBA beat writer’s life has been cut down to – writing fake articles. Michael Rand, a Minnesota Star Tribune sportswriter and author of the paper’s sports blog “Randball,” has come up with a creative and entertaining way to remain on the basketball beat.



Make up stories.

Rand posted the first of “what could become a series of OBVIOUSLY FAKE features” Tuesday. It highlights the offseason chemistry building between several Minnesota Timberwolves, namely newcomer Ricky Rubio.

Of course, the Spanish star hasn’t set foot on a Timberwolves practice court with his teammates.

Unless we are in Rand’s imaginary story world where Fargo will soon play host to Rubio’s 21st birthday party.

He warns Fargo females to “watch out for the Spanish Sensation.”

Admittedly, this is all highly amusing. And while we’d much prefer the real tales of the Minnesota Timberwolves, this will gladly have to do for the time being.

