The NBA's historically good Western Conference went haywire in just 30 days

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks have been mediocre in 2015.

For much of the 2014-15 season, the NBA world’s attention was on the historically good, extremely tight Western Conference.

While the Eastern Conference has been relatively weak outside of a few teams, the West had at least 10 playoff-worthy teams, with no clear-cut favourite.

For the first five months of the season, the Western Conference playoffs were thought to be crapshoot — nearly any team could come out of it and we wouldn’t be surprised.

Since the All-Star break, however, a bunch of teams have fallen off due to injuries, bad trades, or bad luck.

Here’s a look at the standings as of Thursday morning:

Golden State Warriors, 58-13 Memphis Grizzlies, 50-22 (8.5 games back) Houston Rockets, 48-23 (10 games back) Portland Trail Blazers, 45-25 (12.5 games back) L.A. Clippers, 47-25 (11.5 games back) San Antonio Spurs, 45-26 (13 games back) Dallas Mavericks, 45-27 (13.5 games back) Oklahoma City Thunder, 41-31 (17.5 games back) Phoenix Suns, 38-34 (20.5 games back) New Orleans Pelicans, 37-34 (21 games back)

The Warriors have remained atop the conference for nearly the whole season, and with three weeks left in the season, their 8.5-game lead is essentially insurmountable.

In the last month, a series of events have weakened the conference considerably. The Pelicans, Suns, Thunder, Mavericks, Blazers, and Grizzlies have all taken steps back. Look what happened over the course of a month:

Other teams have slowly crashed back to earth throughout the year, raising questions about their title legitimacy.

The Houston Rockets’ injury woes have kept them from reaching their ceiling. Dwight Howard returned to the lineup Wednesday night for the first time since late January, but starting point guard Patrick Beverley is out with a hand injury that may require surgery and keep him out for the remainder of the season. Power forward Terrence Jones has only played 25 games this season and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost four games in a row, dropping to 10th in the West, and their 12-10 record against sub.-500 teams since January 1st will likely be the reason they don’t make the playoffs.

The Memphis Grizzlies are considered the Warriors’ top competition, but they haven’t had a spectacular second half of the season. They’re just 8-6 in March, and they have some roster construction issues. Their second-most played lineup — Mike Conley, Courtney Lee, Jeff Green, Zach Randolph, and Marc Gasol — has a negative-3.3 net rating in 340 minutes played, meaning their starting lineup for most of 2015 has been outscored.

Nobody rules out the Spurs because of their decade-long consistency, but there are some signs pointing to their decline this season. Tony Parker is having his worst season in over a decade, and young, important players like Kawhi Leonard, Tiago Splitter, and Patty Mills have battled injuries all year.

The Warriors, meanwhile, remain solid. They have the league’s best offence and defence, the best record, and they have been relatively healthy throughout the season.

There are teams that can still challenge the Warriors, but the conference as a whole looks weaker than it did one month ago. Several teams’ title chances have been decimated by injuries, and the remaining teams look like they’re on a lower tier than the Warriors.

