Check Out The 15 Most Ridiculous Things On NBA Team Websites Right Now

Tony Manfred
utah jazz website nba lockout

Photo: www.nba.com

Three months into the lockout, NBA team websites are really struggling for content.There’s no hoops being played, and they are prohibited from using players’ images because of the lockout.

Over the summer, they were sailing along with full coverage of their respective dance team auditions.

But now they’ve had to switch it up.

And the results have been disastrous.

We actually like this idea: the Houston Rockets dance team on a scavenger hunt

Nerds also feature prominently on the Rockets site

The Orlando Magic have stepped up their dance team coverage by putting them in bikinis

The Spurs are featuring an expose on the team's rough-and-tumble human resources department

Taylor Swift absolutely brought the house down, reports the Bobcats

The Jazz are holding a raffle for a motorcycle, mascot not included

The Pistons have a handy video on how to warmup for a jog

The Lakers think people use Google+

The 76ers new owner wants everyone to know that he finished the Philadelphia marathon

The T'Wolves are featuring all-around good guy and season ticket-holder Sal Distefano

The Nets surprised a 90-year-old man on his birthday!

Anybody want to ask former Sacramento Kings player Scot Pollard a question? Anybody?

The Indiana Pacers mascot wrote a blog about his field trip to Chicago

No idea what Mark Cuban's BIGGEST MFFL is

The Atlanta Hawks pulled out all the web designs stops for this Black Friday ad

More NBA lockout

You Won't Believe How Much Money These Players Are Losing >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.