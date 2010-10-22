NBA Wants To Cut Players Salaries By One-Third

Photo: Flickr/Keith Allison

The NBA wants to remind sports fans that the NFL isn’t the only league facing a lockout next year. Commissioner David Stern insists that NBA owners will lose $340-$350 million this year and as a result, player salaries need to be reduced by 1/3. If the NBA gets its way on this one it may make players even more eager to join LeBron and company in Miami where there’s no state income tax.



Predictably, the league says it made “no quantifiable progress” in the CBA negotiations this summer.

