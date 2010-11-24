NBA Union Chief Is "99% Sure" There Will Be A Lockout

Photo: AP

The director of the NBA Players Association says he is “99% sure” there will be a lockout next year.The AP reports that negotiations are going nowhere and executive director Billy Hunter has been telling players to save their money.



Much like the NFL, the players are very pessimistic that a deal can be done in time to save the 2011 season, but unlike the NFL, the two sides seem much further apart.

The NBA wants to reduce salaries by up to one-third, which seems like an impossible dream to accomplish without a work stoppage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.