NBA Uniforms Through The Decades

Photo: AP Images

Contrary to the outfits of most cheerleaders, NBA uniforms have gotten less, and less revealing every year.Back in the 1950’s, NBA stars showed off some serious leg and sported tight tank tops and converse sneakers.



In the 80’s and 90’s, we saw flashy, bright coloured jerseys.

These days, NBAers have much baggier uniforms and rock fancy Nike’s.

