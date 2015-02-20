The NBA exploded in one of the craziest trade deadlines ever -- here's the full list of deals

An avalanche of trades hit the NBA in the final hour of Thursday’s trade deadline.

There were deals involving dozens of players from nearly half the teams in the league. The biggest stars to move were Goran Dragic (to the Heat), Enes Kanter (to the Thunder), and Brandon Knight (to the Suns). Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers flipped a bunch of assets for picks.

Here’s a complete rundown of the trades being reported (updating):

Goran Dragic to the Miami Heat from the Denver Nuggets in a three-team deal:

Miami gets: Goran Dragic, Zoran Dragic

Goran Dragic, Zoran Dragic Phoenix gets: Danny Granger, Justin Hamilton, John Salmons, two 1st-round picks

Danny Granger, Justin Hamilton, John Salmons, two 1st-round picks New Orleans gets: Norris Cole (per ESPN), Shawne Williams (per Woj)

Oklahoma City gets: Enes Kanter, Kyle Singler, D.J. Augustin, Steve Novak

Enes Kanter, Kyle Singler, D.J. Augustin, Steve Novak Utah gets: Kendrick Perkins, Grant Jerrett, protected future Oklahoma City 1st-round pick, Detroit 2nd-round pick, rights to Tibor Pleiss (per ESPN)

Kendrick Perkins, Grant Jerrett, protected future Oklahoma City 1st-round pick, Detroit 2nd-round pick, rights to Tibor Pleiss (per ESPN) Detroit gets: Reggie Jackson

The Suns, Sixers, Bucks, and Celtics engage in a massive four-team trade:

Phoenix gets: Brandon Knight, Marcus Thorton, Cleveland’s 2016 1st-round pick (per Woj)

Brandon Knight, Marcus Thorton, Cleveland’s 2016 1st-round pick (per Woj) Philadelphia gets: Los Angeles Lakers 2015 1st-round pick (top-five protected)

Los Angeles Lakers 2015 1st-round pick (top-five protected) Milwaukee gets: Michael Carter-Williams, Miles Plumlee, Tyler Ennis

Michael Carter-Williams, Miles Plumlee, Tyler Ennis Boston gets: Isaiah Thomas

Arron Afflalo to the Portland Trail Blazers from the Denver Nuggets:

Portland gets: Arron Afflalo, Alonzo Gee

Arron Afflalo, Alonzo Gee Denver gets: Will Barton, Victor Claver, Thomas Robinson, lottery-protected 2016 1st-round pick

Kevin Garnett to the Minnesota Timberwolves from the Brooklyn Nets:

Minnesota gets: Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett Brooklyn gets: Thaddeus Young

Tayshaun Prince to the Detroit Pistons from the Boston Celtics:

Detroit gets: Tayshaun Prince

Tayshaun Prince Boston gets: Jonas Jerebko, Gigi Datome

JaVale McGee to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Denver Nuggets:

Philadelphia gets: JaVale McGee, Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2015 1st-round pick (top-18 protected), Chu Chu Maduabum

JaVale McGee, Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2015 1st-round pick (top-18 protected), Chu Chu Maduabum Denver gets: Cenk Akyol

K.J. McDaniels to the Houston Rockets from the Philadelphia 76ers:

Houston gets: K.J. McDaniels

K.J. McDaniels Philadelphia gets: Isaiah Canaan, 2nd-round pick

Ramon Sessions to the Washington Wizards from the Sacramento Kings:

Washington gets: Ramon Sessions

Ramon Sessions Sacramento gets: Andre Miller

Pablo Prigioni to the Houston Rockets from the New York Knicks:

Rockets get: Pablo Prigioni

Pablo Prigioni Knicks get: Alexey Shved, two 2nd-round picks

