16 NBA Players Who Might Get Traded Today

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. eastern.There’s a ton of trade rumours out there, but some players’ names have popped up more than others.

Josh Smith, Atlanta Hawks

Possible destinations: Brooklyn, Dallas, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Boston

Remaining salary: He's a free agent this summer.

Chance of trade: Strong.

ESPN reports that the team is 'determined' to deal Smith. So it's likely that he'll be dealt.

JJ Redick, Orlando Magic

Possible destinations: Milwaukee, Chicago, Indiana

Remaining salary: He's a free agent this summer.

Chance of trade: 50-50.

Orlando can re-sign Redick this summer and doesn't need to trade him, but they are in full rebuilding mode and exchanging him for young pieces makes sense.

Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics

Possible destinations: Atlanta, Los Angeles

Remaining salary: $25 million over two years.

Chance of a trade: Very unlikely.

The Celtics are known for shock moves, which is the only reason we give this any credence. But it probably won't happen.

Monta Ellis, Milwaukee Bucks

Possible destinations: Atlanta, Orlando

Remaining salary: He'll probably opt out and become a free agent this summer.

Chance of a trade: 50-50.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! says the Bucks are one of the teams likely to make a significant deal.

Iman Shumpert, New York Knicks

Possible destinations: Phoenix, Orlando

Remaining salary: ~$8.5 million over three years.

Chance of trade: Unlikely.

Shumpert is in every rumour under the sun, but the Knicks say they aren't trading him.

Eric Gordon, New Orleans Hornets

Possible destinations: Unknown, maybe Golden State

Remaining salary: $45 million over three years.

Chance of a trade: Unlikely.

ESPN's Chris Broussard says Gordon is on the block. But his health situation might scare teams off.

Marcin Gortat, Phoenix Suns

Possible destinations: Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Boston

Remaining salary: ~$22.5 million over three years.

Chance of a trade: Likely.

ESPN's Chad Ford says Gortat is one of the most likely players to get traded. He has underwhelmed on a bad Suns team.

Eric Bledsoe, Los Angeles Clippers

Possible destinations: Utah, Boston

Remaining salary: ~$6 million over two years.

Chance of a trade: Less than 50-50.

There's a rumour he could be traded to Utah. He'll probably have to be included if any major Clippers trade.

Kendrick Perkins, Oklahoma City Thunder

Possible destinations: Phoenix

Remaining salary: ~$18 million over two years.

Chance of a trade: Low.

He has been included in a rumour trade for Marcin Gortat. But his contract might him hard to move.

Andrea Bargnani, Toronto Raptors

Possible destinations: Charlotte, Chicago

Remaining salary: ~$45 million over two years.

Chance of a trade: Getting smaller.

Toronto was once offering Bargnani to every team in the league, but they might hold on to him now since they're playing well.

Paul Millsap, Utah Jazz

Possible destinations: Los Angeles (Clippers)

Remaining salary: He's a free agent this summer.

Chance of trade: Low.

Millsap's name has only coming up in a rumoured trade with the Clippers for Eric Bledsoe.

DeJuan Blair, San Antonio Spurs

Possible destinations: The highest bidder

Remaining salary: He's a free agent this summer.

Chance of a trade: Probable.

Yahoo!'s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Spurs will ship off Blair before tomorrow to whoever gives them the best offer.

Ben Gordon, Charlotte Bobcats

Possible destinations: Brooklyn, Toronto

Remaining salary: $13.2 million next year.

Chance of a trade: Low.

Gordon does the same things as JJ Redick, but he's has a way worse contract. It might be hard to find a deal for him.

Eric Maynor, Oklahoma City Thunder

Possible destinations: Utah, Philadelphia

Remaining salary: He's a restricted free agent this summer.

Chance of a trade: Probable.

He barely plays, and the Thunder might try to flip him for a veteran, according to CBS.

Jared Dudley, Phoenix Suns

Possible destinations: New York, Atlanta

Remaining salary: ~$13 million over three years.

Chance of a trade: 50-50.

Phoenix has been aggressive in trade talks, according to multiple reports. If they made a big deal for a star, Dudley will probably be a part of it.

Richard Hamilton, Chicago Bulls

Possible destinations: Unknown

Remaining salary: $5 million team option next year.

Chance of a trade: Low.

If the Bulls want to make a move and try to make a run in this year's playoffs, Hamilton would be gone. But they will probably wait until the summer to add salary and regroup with a healthy Derrick Rose in 2013-14.

