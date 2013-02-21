16 NBA Players Who Might Get Traded Today

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. eastern.There’s a ton of trade rumours out there, but some players’ names have popped up more than others.
Possible destinations: Brooklyn, Dallas, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Boston
Remaining salary: He's a free agent this summer.
Chance of trade: Strong.
ESPN reports that the team is 'determined' to deal Smith. So it's likely that he'll be dealt.
Possible destinations: Atlanta, Los Angeles
Remaining salary: $25 million over two years.
Chance of a trade: Very unlikely.
The Celtics are known for shock moves, which is the only reason we give this any credence. But it probably won't happen.
Possible destinations: Atlanta, Orlando
Remaining salary: He'll probably opt out and become a free agent this summer.
Chance of a trade: 50-50.
Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! says the Bucks are one of the teams likely to make a significant deal.
Possible destinations: Phoenix, Orlando
Remaining salary: ~$8.5 million over three years.
Chance of trade: Unlikely.
Shumpert is in every rumour under the sun, but the Knicks say they aren't trading him.
Possible destinations: Unknown, maybe Golden State
Remaining salary: $45 million over three years.
Chance of a trade: Unlikely.
ESPN's Chris Broussard says Gordon is on the block. But his health situation might scare teams off.
Possible destinations: Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Boston
Remaining salary: ~$22.5 million over three years.
Chance of a trade: Likely.
ESPN's Chad Ford says Gortat is one of the most likely players to get traded. He has underwhelmed on a bad Suns team.
Possible destinations: Utah, Boston
Remaining salary: ~$6 million over two years.
Chance of a trade: Less than 50-50.
There's a rumour he could be traded to Utah. He'll probably have to be included if any major Clippers trade.
Possible destinations: Phoenix
Remaining salary: ~$18 million over two years.
Chance of a trade: Low.
He has been included in a rumour trade for Marcin Gortat. But his contract might him hard to move.
Possible destinations: Charlotte, Chicago
Remaining salary: ~$45 million over two years.
Chance of a trade: Getting smaller.
Toronto was once offering Bargnani to every team in the league, but they might hold on to him now since they're playing well.
Possible destinations: Los Angeles (Clippers)
Remaining salary: He's a free agent this summer.
Chance of trade: Low.
Millsap's name has only coming up in a rumoured trade with the Clippers for Eric Bledsoe.
Possible destinations: The highest bidder
Remaining salary: He's a free agent this summer.
Chance of a trade: Probable.
Yahoo!'s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Spurs will ship off Blair before tomorrow to whoever gives them the best offer.
Possible destinations: Brooklyn, Toronto
Remaining salary: $13.2 million next year.
Chance of a trade: Low.
Gordon does the same things as JJ Redick, but he's has a way worse contract. It might be hard to find a deal for him.
Possible destinations: Utah, Philadelphia
Remaining salary: He's a restricted free agent this summer.
Chance of a trade: Probable.
He barely plays, and the Thunder might try to flip him for a veteran, according to CBS.
Possible destinations: New York, Atlanta
Remaining salary: ~$13 million over three years.
Chance of a trade: 50-50.
Phoenix has been aggressive in trade talks, according to multiple reports. If they made a big deal for a star, Dudley will probably be a part of it.
Possible destinations: Unknown
Remaining salary: $5 million team option next year.
Chance of a trade: Low.
If the Bulls want to make a move and try to make a run in this year's playoffs, Hamilton would be gone. But they will probably wait until the summer to add salary and regroup with a healthy Derrick Rose in 2013-14.
