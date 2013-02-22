NBA Trade Deadline Disaster: GM Says Every Offer Is A Joke, Agent Says 'It's Dead Out There'

Tony Manfred
josh smith atlanta hawks

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NBA trade deadline hits at 3 p.m. eastern this afternoon, but there hasn’t been a single major trade today.

Yahoo’s Marc J. Spears reports:

And Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with one GM who said no legit offers are being made:

And Marc Stein offered this sobering picture:

Whomp.

The biggest names who were rumoured to be on the move coming into today were Josh Smith, Monta Ellis, Eric Bledsoe, and Paul Millsap. It seems like the Hawks are coming to trade Smith, but it’s quiet everywhere else.

