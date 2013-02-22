NBA Trade Deadline Disaster: GM Says Every Offer Is A Joke, Agent Says 'It's Dead Out There'

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NBA trade deadline hits at 3 p.m. eastern this afternoon, but there hasn’t been a single major trade today.



Yahoo’s Marc J. Spears reports:

NBA agent said,”I came to work today in a hearse with a black suit,black top hat because its dead out there.”Blamed new CBA and Billy Hunter — Marc J. Spears (@SpearsNBAYahoo) February 21, 2013

And Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with one GM who said no legit offers are being made:

Asked one GM what he had: “We’re down to bulls— text message offers from people who couldn’t keep a straight face if they called.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) February 21, 2013

And Marc Stein offered this sobering picture:

We’re gonna see deals in final hour of NBA trade season. Just not sort of deals Twitter wants to see … apart from maybe the Josh Smith-er — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 21, 2013

Whomp.

The biggest names who were rumoured to be on the move coming into today were Josh Smith, Monta Ellis, Eric Bledsoe, and Paul Millsap. It seems like the Hawks are coming to trade Smith, but it’s quiet everywhere else.

