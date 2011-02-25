Here's Your NBA Trade Deadline Roundup

Kevin Baumer
Here’s a list of the deals that were completed today:

  • Cleveland trades Mo Williams and Jamario Moon to the Los Angeles Clippers for Baron Davis and a first round pick.
  • Oklahoma City trades D.J. White and Mo Peterson to Charlotte for Nazr Mohammed.
  • Boston trades Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson to Oklahoma City for Nenad Krstic and Jeff Green.
  • Boston trades Semih Erden and Luke Harangody to Cleveland for a second round pick.
  • Houston trades Shane Battier to Memphis for Hasheem Thabeet and a first round pick.
  • Charlotte trades Gerald Wallace to Portland for Joel Pryzbilla, Dante Cunningham, and two first round picks.
  • Houston trades Aaron Brooks to Phoenix for Goran Dragic and a first round pick.
  • Boston trades Marquis Daniels to Sacramento for cash.

