Here's Your NBA Trade Deadline Roundup

Photo: Flickr/B. Tse
Here’s a list of the deals that were completed today:
- Cleveland trades Mo Williams and Jamario Moon to the Los Angeles Clippers for Baron Davis and a first round pick.
- Oklahoma City trades D.J. White and Mo Peterson to Charlotte for Nazr Mohammed.
- Boston trades Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson to Oklahoma City for Nenad Krstic and Jeff Green.
- Boston trades Semih Erden and Luke Harangody to Cleveland for a second round pick.
- Houston trades Shane Battier to Memphis for Hasheem Thabeet and a first round pick.
- Charlotte trades Gerald Wallace to Portland for Joel Pryzbilla, Dante Cunningham, and two first round picks.
- Houston trades Aaron Brooks to Phoenix for Goran Dragic and a first round pick.
- Boston trades Marquis Daniels to Sacramento for cash.
