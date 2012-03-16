Crazy Stuff Is Happening In The NBA Right Now: Here's What You Need To Know

JaVale McGee and Nick Young eating cinnamon

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, but not without wild trades, coaching changes, and a taunting tweet from Dwyane Wade.Here’s what went down:



In a three-team deal, Nene went to the Wizards, Nick Young went to the Clippers, and the NBA’s preeminent crazy person Javale McGee went to the Nuggets. This was a huge shocker since Denver just gave Nene a $67 million contract this summer.

The Lakers traded Derek Fisher to the Rockets for a first-round pick and Jordan Hill.

The Portland Trail Blazers have fired coach Nate McMillan after getting thrashed by 42 points against the Knicks last night.

Dwyane Wade tweeted, “Loyalty hahahahaha” to make fun of Dwight Howard for saying he was “too loyal” to leave Orlando.

Elsewhere, Ramon Sessions went to the Lakers for a 2nd-rounder, and Marcus Camby went to the Rockets.

Other than that, a pretty ho-hum day in the NBA.

