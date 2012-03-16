Crazy Stuff Is Happening In The NBA Right Now: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: YouTube
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, but not without wild trades, coaching changes, and a taunting tweet from Dwyane Wade.Here’s what went down:
- In a three-team deal, Nene went to the Wizards, Nick Young went to the Clippers, and the NBA’s preeminent crazy person Javale McGee went to the Nuggets. This was a huge shocker since Denver just gave Nene a $67 million contract this summer.
- The Lakers traded Derek Fisher to the Rockets for a first-round pick and Jordan Hill.
- The Portland Trail Blazers have fired coach Nate McMillan after getting thrashed by 42 points against the Knicks last night.
- Dwyane Wade tweeted, “Loyalty hahahahaha” to make fun of Dwight Howard for saying he was “too loyal” to leave Orlando.
- Elsewhere, Ramon Sessions went to the Lakers for a 2nd-rounder, and Marcus Camby went to the Rockets.
Other than that, a pretty ho-hum day in the NBA.
