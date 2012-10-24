The NBA Made A Super-Intense Ad That Will Make You Anxious For The Season To Start

After two weeks of preseason NBA games, we can say without any doubt that we’re excited for meaningful basketball to start.



That will come in exactly one week with three games, two of which will be nationally televised. The Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m., and the Dallas Mavericks will travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. on TNT.

The NBA launched this “Countdown” ad over the past week, and it pretty effectively captures the anxiety of waiting patiently for the NBA season to start.

Here’s the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

