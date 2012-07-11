NBA Teams Have Spent A Staggering $254 Million On Old, Washed Up Free Agents This Summer

Photo: YouTube

This NBA offseason may eventually be remembered as the summer of Dwight Howard if a deal ever gets done, but as of right now, it’s been the summer of the geezer.Teams have been splashing absurd amount of cash on free agents over the age of 30 in an effort to stockpile experience and win immediately. Here’s a list of all the old guys who have cashed in so far.



Gerald Wallace (29 — turns 30 July 23rd), four years, $40 million from the Brooklyn Nets

Tim Duncan (36), three years, ~$36 million from the San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Garnett (36), three years, $34 million from the Boston Celtics

Steve Nash (38), three years, $27 million from the Los Angeles Lakers

Jameer Nelson (30), three years, $19.7 million from the Orlando Magic

Jamal Crawford (32), three years, $15.7 million from the Los Angeles Clippers

Jason Terry (34), three years, $15 million from the Boston Celtics

Marcus Camby (38), three years, $13.2 million from the New York Knicks

Ray Allen (36), three years, $9.5 million from the Miami Heat

Jason Kidd (39), three years, $9 million from the New York Knicks

Boris Diaw (30), two years, $9 million from the San Antonio Spurs

Chris Kaman (30), one year, $8 million from the Dallas Mavericks

Kirk Hinrich (31), two years, ~$6 million from the Chicago Bulls

Reggie Evans (32), three years, $5 million from the Brooklyn Nets

Chauncey Billups (35), one year, up to $4.5 million from the Los Angeles Clippers

Rashard Lewis (32), two years, $2.8 million from the Miami Heat

Total amount spent so far: around $254.4 million dollars. That number might fluctuate a bit once contracts can actually be finalised today, but it will only go up as Antawn Jamison (36) and Grant Hill (39) search for new homes.

The players with contracts listed above have a combined 199 NBA seasons under their belt. So why not roll the dice on playing a few more?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.