As Fan Costs Rise, NBA Marketing Departments Get Creative

The average cost for a family of four to attend an NBA game increased one per cent to $289.51, according to Team Marketing Report’s 2010-11 NBA Fan Cost Index. That includes four tickets, sodas, hot dogs, two beers, programs, the least expensive adjustable hats, and parking for one car.If you’re heading to Madison Square Garden to see the 7-8 Knicks, that cost jumps to $505.64, the most expensive in the league.



But while the Lakers, Bulls, Celtics, Heat, and Knicks try to poach every last penny from their fans’ pockets, smaller-market teams have found some creative ways to attract fans to the games.

And no team works harder at that than the Minnesota Timberwolves. Check out some of their promotions:

College Nights: $5 tickets during all 15 Wednesday night games. The first 100 people that show up will be upgraded to the lower level. Buy a $30 t-shirt and get into all college night games for free.

Wolves Guys Night Out: For $15, get an upper level ticket, a beer or soda, a hot dog and a meet and greet with the Timberwolves Dancers at halftime

Ladies Night Out: For $15, get an upper level ticket, a beer, wine or soda, and a $25 gift card to Zen Spa. Includes free parking, and 50% off your entire bill at Darby’s prior to the game, as well as $3 u call it drinks after the game.

Saturday Night Out: For $20, get an upper level ticket and a beer, wine or soda

Meal Deal: For $19, get a $20 upper level ticket, hot dog, chips, and a soda

Meet and Greet: For $40, get a lower level ticket and a post-game meet and greet with a Timberwolves player

