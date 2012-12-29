The NBA Suspends Dwyane Wade For Kicking An Opponent In The Groin

Dwyane Wade has been suspended for his kicking Bobcats guard Ramon Sessions in the groin two nights ago.



The play wasn’t whistled for a foul during the game, but the NBA reviewed it and suspended Wade one game for, “flailing his leg and making contact with the groin.”

The Heat play the Pistons tonight, and will still be heavily favoured without Wade. After the suspension was handed down, Wade disputed the notion that the groin kick was intentional:

I’m far from being a dirty player + my intent was never 2 kick Ramon Sessions. I just reacted to the contact that I got from him…. — Way of WADE (@DwyaneWade) December 28, 2012

Here’s the video. Decide for yourself:

