The NBA Summer League Is Canceled

Photo: AP

If you needed anymore evidence that NBA is headed for a lockout as soon as the season ends, then look no further than the announcement that the Vegas Summer League has been canceled.In addition, the league office has also canceled its summer internship program, according to the New York Daily News.



The NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on June 30 and all signs point to a long and protracted lockout that could cost them part (if not all of next season.)

Clearly the front office is not optimistic and is hunkering down for a long fight.

