NBA's Newest Statement On Donald Sterling Shows They Have No Plans To Back Down

The NBA has released another statement revealing more details on how they plan to oust Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling and showing they will not back down from his legal threats.

According to the statement, the NBA has now officially initiated a charge against Sterling to terminate his ownership. If the charge is sustained by three-fourths of the owners following a meeting on June 3, Sterling’s ownership interests will be terminated and the team will be sold to new owners.

This is important because it reveals that the NBA has no plans to allow the team to remain under the control of Sterling’s wife if he is ousted as owner.

The statement also goes into details about the charges against Sterling, which includes details from Sterling’s recent interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN.

“The charge asserts that Mr. Sterling engaged in conduct that has damaged and continues to damage the NBA and its teams. Among other things, Mr. Sterling disparaged African-Americans and ‘minorities’; directed a female acquaintance not to associate publicly with African-Americans or to bring African-Americans to Clippers games; and criticised African-Americans for not supporting their communities.”

The league also made it clear that Sterling’s comments go beyond just hateful speech that is detested by most. The NBA outlined damages to the league inflicted by Sterling’s words, including damage to the league’s relationship with fans, marketing and merchandising partners, and government and community leaders.

This statement comes three days after CNN.com reported that Sterling has sent a letter to the league saying he will not pay his $US2.5 million fine and that he does not accept his lifetime suspension and shows that the league is not softening their stance at all.

Sterling must respond to the charge by May 27.

