NBA Stars To Play $200-A-Ticket 'Classic' For Obama's Reelection

Just in from the Obama campaign: Nearly three dozen NBA stars will play a ‘Classic’ to support President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee.The game will take place in less than a month in Washington — an feature players like Patrick Ewing, Carmelo Anthony, Dikembe Mutombo, Amare Stoudemire, and Doc Rivers.
General admission tickets are $200, premium seats are $500, and courtside seats will set you back $5,000.
Here are the details:
THE FIRST EVER OBAMA CLASSIC BASKETBALL GAME
Please join us in Washington, DC for a game featuring basketball’s greatest super stars in support of the Obama Victory Fund.
Confirmed to play:
Ray Allen – Carmelo Anthony – Chris Bosh – Vince Carter – Tyson Chandler – Jamal Crawford – Kevin Durant – Baron Davis – Patrick Ewing – Derek Fisher – Rudy Gay – Blake Griffin – Tyler Hansbrough – Juwan Howard – Antawn Jamison – Earvin “Magic” Johnson – Dahntay Jones – Brandon Knight – Kevin Love – Jamal Mashburn – Cheryl Miller – Alonzo Mourning – Dikembe Mutombo – Hamady Ndiaye – Chris Paul – Paul Pierce – Quentin Richardson – Doc Rivers – Steve Smith – Jerry Stackhouse – Amare Stoudemire – Tina Thompson – John Wall – Russell Westbrook
More players to be added soon!
What:
The Obama Classic Basketball Game
Where:
Venue To Be Announced
Washington, DC
When:
Monday, December 12, 2011
4:00 PM
