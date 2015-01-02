Here's What NBA Players Looked Like Before They Were Covered In Tattoos

Tattoos are pretty popular in the NBA. Lots of players have them, and several of them have tattoos covering their arms and chests.

But even the guys who are covered, like Birdman and J.R. Smith were once a clean slate.

Some of the most tatted-up NBA players looked like completely different people early in their careers.

NOW: Chris 'Birdman' Andersen

Chris 'Birdman' Andersen in 2003

NOW: J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith in 2004

NOW: Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony in 2003

NOW: LeBron James

LeBron James in 2003

NOW: Monta Ellis

Monta Ellis in 2007

NOW: Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford in 2001

NOW: Wilson Chandler

Wilson Chandler in 2006

NOW: DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins in 2009

NOW: Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes in 2002

NOW: Brandon Jennings

Brandon Jennings in 2008

NOW: Carlos Boozer

Carlos Boozer in 2005

BONUS: Can you even tell who this former player is? This photo is from 1988.

Yup, it's Dennis Rodman.

