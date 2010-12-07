NBA Star Selling His House With A Bonus: Super Bowl Tickets

Photo: AP

Last week, Shawn Marion of the Dallas Mavericks put his six-bedroom, eight-bath Miami home on the market for $2 million. The estate has an outdoor hot tub, roof-top terrace, two barbecue grills, and a pool and spa.But that’s not all. Marion has included a big perk for the purchaser of his home, four Super Bowl tickets to February’s game in Dallas.



The deal also includes a private flight to and from the game.

Marion was probably banking on seeing seeing the hometown Cowboys play in the big game, but he obviously no longer has any use for those tickets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.