Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant is now the part owner of MLS team Philadelphia Union

Getty/Steven Ryan Kevin Durant.

NBA star Kevin Durant has bought a 5% ownership stake in MLS club Philadelphia Union.

“I’ve always been a soccer fan and have wanted to get into it in a meaningful way,” said Durant, according to Vanguard.

The Union and Durant will partner to not only grow the team’s profile, but also to develop programs in the local communities to address racial and social injustice.

Philadelphia joined the MLS in 2010 in 2010, and enjoyed its most successful season to date in 2019, finishing 3rd in the Eastern Conference.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

NBA star Kevin Durant has bought a 5% ownership stake in MLS club Philadelphia Union.

The Brooklyn Nets forward, a two-time NBA champion and former MVP, also has the option to purchase a further 5% share in the future.

“I’ve always been a soccer fan and have wanted to get into it in a meaningful way. My team and I felt an instant connection with the Philadelphia Union ownership and staff and their vision for a partnership,” Durant said in a statement on Monday, according to Vanguard.

“While you won’t get to see me at games for now, my team and I will be taking an active role in the community, where I can help give back to Chester [Pennsylvania] and Philadelphia.”

The Union and “Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures” – a firm he runs with sports executive Rich Kleiman – will partner to not only grow the team’s profile, but also to develop programs in the local communities to address racial and social injustice.

Union Chairman Jay Sugarman said in a statement on the club’s website: “The partnership between Kevin and the Philadelphia Union is based on a set of shared values and philosophies.

“We want to be known as an innovator in our league and a team that is never satisfied with the status quo. Kevin brings us unique perspectives as a person, as a champion, and as a sports icon.

“His work with the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation has shown he has a community-first mindset that resonates with our club’s DNA. Combined with his competitive drive and forward-thinking mentality, we believe Kevin adds a key piece in reaching our ambitions for the club.”

Philadelphia Union joined the MLS in 2010 as an expansion team, and enjoyed its most successful season to date in 2019, finishing 3rd in the Eastern Conference.

The 2020 MLS season began on February 29, but was suspended after just two rounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign will resume on July 8 in the form of a group stage then knockout style tournament similar to that of the FIFA World Cup at Disney World Resort, Florida.

54 matches. 26 teams. 6 groups. 1 champion. The #MLSisBack tournament is set. What’s the toughest group? ???? pic.twitter.com/q8rPSi7PQ8 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 11, 2020

Read more:

Sorry, MLS, the NWSL is actually the first professional contact sports league to return in the US

English MLS star Nedum Onuoha says he never feels ‘100% safe’ in the US because the police could read him wrong and kill him at any moment

MLS side FC Cincinnati got mercilessly trolled by the rest of the league after it announced its new manager with a picture of a different bald man

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.