NBA Is Going To Experiment With A Radical Change That Could Make Games Even More Exciting

The NBA announced today that an upcoming preseason game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will be just 44 minutes long instead of the standard 48 minutes.

According to the announcement, each quarter will be reduced from 12 to 11 minutes. In addition, there will be a reduction in the number of required timeouts in the second and fourth quarters, from 3 to 2.

This one-off experiment will allow the league see how the change will impact the flow of the game.

In addition to just making games quicker, what is potentially great about this idea is that it means the league’s best players will have a bigger impact on who wins games.

In theory, the Kobe Bryants, Kevin Durants, and LeBron James of the NBA will continue to play the same number of minutes. In a 44-minute game, those minutes will reflect a higher percentage of the game and less time spent on the bench.

“When this idea came up at the coaches’ meeting, I thought it was a unique experiment that was worth participating in,” said Nets head coach Lionel Hollins. “It will be interesting to see how it plays into substitution patterns.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.