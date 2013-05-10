The NBA Sent This Tremendous Letter To A Guy Who Got Drunk And Declared For The NBA Draft

A 20-something guy on Reddit sent the NBA an e-mail on April 19th declaring his eligibility for the 2013 NBA Draft “after a view drinks.”



Another Reddit user left this comment speculating on how the night went down, and nemoran called it “scarily accurate:”

“I bet I could play in the NBA…”

“What? Dude, you’re sh*tfaced…”

“Nah, dude I averaged like 15 my senior year and we went to state. I bet I could play in the NBA.”

Much to his surprise, this dead-serious letter appeared at his doorstep a few weeks later. It says that he’s no longer eligible for the draft, but ends on a hilariously hopeful note, “As a result, you were eligible for the draft immediately following your senior year, and are now a free agent who is eligible to sign with any NBA team.”

The letter:

Very cool that the NBA has a sense or humour about this sort of thing.

He could sign with a team any day now.

Here’s the e-mail he sent in a few weeks ago:

