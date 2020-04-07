Resuming the NBA season might be 'pie in the sky' until mass testing for coronavirus is available

Eric Christian Smith/AP Images Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” on Monday that there is “growing pessimism” within the NBA about the ability to resume the 2019-20 season from the suspension for coronavirus.

Windhorst said the resuming the season is “pie in the sky” until there’s mass testing available, amid talks of the NBA playing a “bubble” playoff format, with the league quarantined in one city.

Windhorst reported that talks between the team owners and players have recently been focused on the financial impacts of a lost season.

There is growing pessimism about the ability to resume the 2019-20 NBA season, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” on Monday.

“The pessimism is really growing,” Windhorst said of resuming the season. “The reality is taking hold.

He said that NBA team owners and players are mostly talking about how to handle the stoppage in play financially, rather than possible plans for how to resume playing.

The NBA is reportedly weighing a scenario where the entire league gathers in Las Vegas for the postseason. Players, coaches, and personnel would all stay in one hotel, with the games being played in the arenas in the city.

Windhorst said he doesn’t see any chance that the league can resume in any fashion unless there is an increase in testing.

“Testing, testing, testing. Forget about fans in arenas, forget about ‘bubbles,'” Windhorst said. “The only way this is happening is with mass testing that is available, political-free – you don’t have to worry about taking it away from somebody who needs it – and you can get quick results. Until there’s testing, everything we’re talking about here is pie in the sky. That’s the reality that they have shown us in Asia. That’s the reality the NBA has.”

Data has shown that widespread testing has been one of the most useful measures in containing the spread of COVID-19. South Korea, for example, implemented tens of thousands of tests, responding quickly after China began reporting cases. With the help of an intense tracking system to find out who those infected with coronavirus had been in contact with, South Korea flattened their curve of cases early (though it has seen a recent uptick).

Sports leagues across the country and the globe face the same question about when it will be safe to resume playing. American leagues have looked to Asian leagues and have not gotten good news. The Chinese Basketball Association has had to delay their season for four months, recently pushing back their resume date because of an uptick in cases.

Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan’s top league, was set to begin its regular season behind closed doors on April 24. However, after three players tested positive, the league eventually indefinitely postponed the start, according to The Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, recently told NFL.com that he doesn’t see the league being able to gear up for the season until mass testing is available and social-distancing measures have been dropped.

“As long as we’re still in a place where when a single individual tests positive for the virus that you have to quarantine every single person who was in contact with them in any shape, form or fashion, then I don’t think you can begin to think about reopening a team sport,” Sills said. “Because we’re going to have positive cases for a very long time.”

Windhorst, on Monday, said the league is far off from cancelling the season, but they are preparing for the possibility that they can’t resume the season.

“They’re preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best,” Windhorst said. “That doesn’t mean they’re going to push the button and say, ‘Cancel,’ any time soon, but it’s very clear, from a financial standpoint, that’s what they’re looking at.”

