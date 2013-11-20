NBA Scout Gives A Brutal Assessment Of Jason Kidd's Coaching Ability

Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck wrote

a story about the last-place Brooklyn Nets today, and it contains a rough assessment of new coach Jason Kidd.

An anonymous NBA scout told Beck about Kidd:

“He doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t make calls. John Welch does all the offence. Lawrence does all the defence. … I don’t know what Kidd does. I don’t think you can grade him and say he’s bad. You can give him an incomplete.”

That’s almost worse than saying he makes bad decisions. This scout is saying he isn’t making any decisions at all.

More from Beck:

“The same scout said he had counted only 15 plays run by the Nets in the games he has watched. Multiple observers have noted that the Nets offence lacks any discernible flow, as if the stars are all simply taking turns with the ball.”

The Nets are 2-6 with Kidd as head coach (he was suspended for the first few games of the season). This summer they acquired Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry, Andrei Kirilenko, and Shaun Livingston — bringing the total salary commitments for owner Mikhail Prokhorov to ~$189 million with luxury taxes included.

On paper, the starting five of Garnett-Pierce-Deron Williams-Joe Johnson-Brook Lopez should be a perfect unit. But Williams started slow and is now hurt, Garnett hasn’t been himself, and the offence has been stagnant.

Right now they’re 20th in offensive efficiency and 26th in defensive efficiency.

This is Kidd’s first coaching job. At this time last year he was playing point guard for the Knicks. Everyone assumed that he’d be ok because his assistants — Lawrence Frank, specifically — were experienced. That clearly hasn’t helped much.

He has a ton of time to figure things out, but the learning curve has been steeper than many anticipated.

