NBA Says Yes To $100 Million Plan For Ads On Uniforms [The Brief]

The NBA will allow sponsors on jerseys in two seasons’ time. The move could net $100 million annually for the league. It was previously thought that the NBA had tabled the issue. But no! The decision comes after the NBA’s revenues declined $400 million due to a lockout-shortened, 66-game regular season in 2012, a loss of 20% of its season, the NY Daily News said. The NBA had sales of $3.8 billion in 2010-11. The ads will look like a 2-inch square patch on players’ shoulders. The ads on jerseys policy will potentially open up the NBA to a vast array of international — not just U.S. — ad clients, particularly in the finance sector, in just the way it did for soccer.

The 2013 Super Bowl is mostly sold out, with some advertisers paying more than $4 million per spot, CBS chief Les Moonves told Wall Street on the company’s Q3 2012 earnings call.

Dish can go ahead with its AutoHop ad-skipping feature, for now. A judge ruled against News Corp.’s application for a preliminary injunction to stop the commercial-killing device.

Vivaki chief Jack Klues will retire from the Publicis Groupe’s digital arm at the end of the year. The news narrows the list of contenders to succeed Maurice Levy atop Publicis, although the current favourite for that job is COO Jean-Yves Naouri.

MPG has retained Sears’ $1.69 billion media buying account, after a review.

Havas saw organic growth of 2% and revenue of $546 million for Q3 2012. CEO David Jones also said Havas won a pitch to be Unilever’s global “data agency.”

Google Chrome adds a Do Not Track feature, as expected. Users must affirmatively opt in favour of the DNT signal, which relies on the honour system among advertisers. The company’s move comes as a stick in the eye to Microsoft, which angered the industry with its DNT-by-default plan, which advertisers have vowed to ignore.

NBC and American Express are making one more attempt to realise the long-awaited, never realised dream of allowing TV viewers to buy something they see in show with a simple click of the remote. Of course, this time it involves a mobile app.

Air New Zealand’s “making of” video about its Hobbit-themed in-flight video has gotten 8 million views in less than a week.

SapientNitro bought digital in-store agency Second Story.

