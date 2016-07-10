The number of NBA players making at least $20 million per year has skyrocketed

With the NBA’s salary cap soaring this year we knew there would be a lot of money being thrown around. Now that free agency has started to slow, we are getting a sense of just how much more money players are making.

Just three years ago, there were only two players in the NBA with a salary of at least $20 million, and there were nine such players this past season. Next season, there are already 26 players who will make at least $20 million, according to Spotrac, led by Kevin Durant, Al Horford, and Mike Conley, who will all make $26.5 million.

