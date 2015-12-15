Nearly half of all NBA players come from these 23 schools

No school has more players on this season’s NBA rosters than the University of Kentucky.

Kentucky, who had six players taken in the this year’s draft alone, tops the list of active players in the NBA with 21 on opening day rosters. Kansas is second, with 19, according to data collected by Collegiate Basketball News.

Overall, alumni from 111 different Division 1 schools were represented on NBA rosters to start the season. Here are the 23 schools with at least five active NBA players. Players from these schools represent nearly half (47%) of all players in the NBA this season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.