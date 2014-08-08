21 Ridiculously Simple Pieces Of Life Advice That The NBA Gives Its Players

Journalist Sarah Lyall is at the NBA Rookie Transition Program, which is a series of seminars run by the players’ union that aims to teach young NBA players how to adjust to life as a professional athlete.

She’s live-tweeting bits of life advice from the conference, and it’s hilarious. The advice the NBA players’ association is giving out is a mix of platitudes, mundane observations, and actually helpful life tips. By all accounts the transition program is a great thing that helps rookies avoid the off-the-court problems of their predecessors. But it’s also a relentless advice-dump.

Here are the best pieces of life advice (Follow Lyall here):

If you’re alseep, you’re in trouble.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

If your soup is too hot, do not blow. Stir.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

When you disagree with something, say “Mm hmm.”

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

People are always watching.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

Hydration is the difference between steak and beef jerky.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

You can buy nice sneakers at a store in Louisville, Kentucky.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014

if you don’t say something when someone’s pants are sagging, that person might be the person who ends up robbing and killing you.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014

Make sure your hair is clean.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014

Do not cover your neck in tattoos.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014

Be a sponge.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014

If you can’t articulate how you want your clothes to look, cut a picture out of a magazine.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014

“Sometimes you have to clap for yourself.” #nbaRookieAdvice

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

People decide everything about you based on the first 10 words you say.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

Lindsay Lohan is irresponsible.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

In business, you have to fit in and you have to stand out.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

Her name is probably not really Sparkle Smith.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

If people live in your house and use your credit cards and drive your car, you should know their last names.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

Many guys think you don’t have to introduce yourself, but that’s not true.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

If you don’t know anybody at an event, talk to the person standing alone.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

After a game, sign the damn autograph. You never know whose kid is who.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014

There are many ways of dressing up a cargo pant.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014

Caffeinated beverages and alcohol do not help.

— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014

