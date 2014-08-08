21 Ridiculously Simple Pieces Of Life Advice That The NBA Gives Its Players

Journalist Sarah Lyall is at the NBA Rookie Transition Program, which is a series of seminars run by the players’ union that aims to teach young NBA players how to adjust to life as a professional athlete.
She’s live-tweeting bits of life advice from the conference, and it’s hilarious. The advice the NBA players’ association is giving out is a mix of platitudes, mundane observations, and actually helpful life tips. By all accounts the transition program is a great thing that helps rookies avoid the off-the-court problems of their predecessors. But it’s also a relentless advice-dump.
Here are the best pieces of life advice (Follow Lyall here):
If you’re alseep, you’re in trouble.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
If your soup is too hot, do not blow. Stir.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
When you disagree with something, say “Mm hmm.”
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
People are always watching.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
Hydration is the difference between steak and beef jerky.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
You can buy nice sneakers at a store in Louisville, Kentucky.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014
if you don’t say something when someone’s pants are sagging, that person might be the person who ends up robbing and killing you.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014
Make sure your hair is clean.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014
Do not cover your neck in tattoos.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014
Be a sponge.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014
If you can’t articulate how you want your clothes to look, cut a picture out of a magazine.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014
“Sometimes you have to clap for yourself.” #nbaRookieAdvice
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
People decide everything about you based on the first 10 words you say.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
Lindsay Lohan is irresponsible.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
In business, you have to fit in and you have to stand out.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
Her name is probably not really Sparkle Smith.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
If people live in your house and use your credit cards and drive your car, you should know their last names.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
Many guys think you don’t have to introduce yourself, but that’s not true.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
If you don’t know anybody at an event, talk to the person standing alone.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
After a game, sign the damn autograph. You never know whose kid is who.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014
There are many ways of dressing up a cargo pant.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 6, 2014
Caffeinated beverages and alcohol do not help.
— Sarah Lyall (@sarahlyall) August 7, 2014
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.