These Are The NCAA Tournament Games You Absolutely Can't Miss If You're An NBA Fan

Photo: AP

If you view the NCAA Tournament as nothing more than a disorganized mess of third-rate basketball that only matters for its NBA Draft implications, we’ve got you covered.There will be a handful of must-watch games between teams loaded with NBA talent over the next few days.



Just keep an eye on Kentucky, UConn, UNC, and Baylor, and you’ll be fine.

Vanderbilt vs. Harvard (today at 4:40 p.m.) The Nerd Bowl actually has some legit NBA prospects. Vanderbilt has a trio of players -- John Jenkins, Festes Ezeli, and Jeff Taylor -- who are NBA guys. None are projected lottery picks, but they'll probably get drafted and could be playing in the league next year. They'll go up against Harvard's Keith Wright and Kyle Casey -- who have NBA size and strength inside. UConn v. Iowa State (tonight at 9:20 p.m.) UConn is loaded. Andre Drummond is a top-five pick. Jeremy Lamb is a lottery pick. And Ryan Boatright, Alex Oriakhi, and Roscoe Smith are all the type of players that can make it in the league someday. They'll be up against Iowa State junior prospect Royce White, who's averaging 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists this season. UNLV vs. Colorado (tonight at 9:57 p.m.) UNLV forward Mike Moser was a relative unknown after transferring to Vegas from UCLA two years ago. But since breaking onto the stage against UNC last fall, he's shot up the draft boards. Colorado's Andre Robinson probably won't declare for the draft until 2013 or 2014. But he averages a double double and could give Vegas problems. Kansas vs. Detroit (tomorrow night at 9:57 p.m.) Basketball junkies have been buzzing about this game because they think Detroit is super underrated at a 15-seed. But it has has some NBA angles to follow. Kansas' Thomas Robinson is a top-10 pick, while Detroit point guard Ray McCallum is putting up impressive numbers at a sophomore and could be an Eric Maynor-type player if he stays in school until his senior year. Florida State vs. St. Bonaventure (tomorrow at 2:45 p.m.) Watch this one for St. Bonaventure big man Andrew Nicholson. Every year a mid-major big man makes waves in March and goes on to play in the NBA. Nicholson averages 18 points and 8 boards. He could be this year's Kenneth Faried. UConn vs. Kentucky (potential Round Three game) This is possibly the juiciest match-up of the tournament for NBA fans. Kentucky's Anthony Davis will be the No. 1-overall pick, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist could be the No. 2-overall pick if he comes out of school. Terrence Jones, Andre Drummond, and Jeremy Lamb are all projected lottery picks. FIVE potential Top 10 picks! Watch this game. Xavier vs. Duke (potential Round Three game) This is watchable for one match-up: Duke's Austin Rivers against Xavier's Tu Holloway. Rivers is a freshmen and Holloway is a senior. But they're both scoring guards and their respective teams' best players. They could potentially get locked up in an epic scoring battle. Missouri vs. Florida (potential Round Three game) The biggest prospect in this one is Florida freshman Bradley Beal. But there are a bunch of potential first-rounders other than him. Gators centre Patric Young is one of the draft's best big man, and Missouri has a vast array of second-round guards like Marcus Denmon and Kim English. Down the line: Baylor vs. Kentucky (potential Elite 8 game) Behind Kentucky, UNC, and UConn, Baylor has more first-round talent than anyone. Perry Jones III was once considered the top prospect in the draft, but has seen his stock dip considerably in the last 16 months (he's till a consensus top-10 pick). Quincy Miller will probably be lottery pick if he decides to come out after his freshman year. And we all know about Kentucky. Down the line: Ohio State vs. Syracuse (potential Elite 8 game) Jared Sullinger is the best prospect in this game. But Syracuse swing men Kris Joseph and Dion Waiters are both borderline first rounders. The ghost of Fab Melo (ineligible) is also a potential draftee. The Big Game We All Want: Kentucky vs. UNC (potential National Title game) Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Harrison Barnes, John Henson, Tyler Zeller, Terrence Jones, Kendall Marshall, Doron Lamb. AHH! All of these guys will probably be first round picks when they come out of the draft. A UK-UNC title game would be a poor man's Rookie-Sophomore game -- which is probably the most NBA fans can ask for. More Madness These Are The Only 13 Teams That Can Win The NCAA Tournament >>

