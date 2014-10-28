NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into The Season

After a long, dramatic offseason, the NBA returns Tuesday night.
The Western Conference is once again stacked, with basically the same teams vying for a playoff contention.
The Eastern Conference, on the other hand, has been turned upside-down with LeBron James forming a new Big-3 in Cleveland, Derrick Rose returning for Chicago, and several young teams taking next steps into playoff contention.
2013-14 record: 62-20 (1st in West)
Key additions: Re-signed Boris Diaw, drafted Kyle Anderson
One thing to know: The Spurs are once again the reigning champions, and after returning all of their key players, the No. 1 spot is theirs to lose.
2013-14 record: 33-49 (10th in East)
Key additions: Signed LeBron James, Mike Miller; traded for Kevin Love; hired David Blatt as coach
One thing to know: On paper, this team is better than the Miami team that went to the NBA Finals last year.
2013-14 record: 48-34 (4th in East)
Key additions: Signed Pau Gasol, Nikola Mirotic; drafted Doug McDermott
One thing to know: Depending on how much Pau Gasol has left, this could be Chicago's best offensive team of the Thibodeau era.
2013-14 record: 57-25 (3rd in West)
Key additions: Signed Spencer Hawes, Jordan Farmar
One thing to know: The Clippers were the No. 1 team in offensive efficiency last year, and they added Spencer Hawes, a 40%-shooting center from downtown, while Blake Griffin has begun shooting threes, too.
2013-14 record: 51-31 (6th in West)
Key additions: Signed Shaun Livingston
One thing to know: The Warriors were criticised when they didn't trade for Kevin Love because they didn't want to trade shooting guard Klay Thompson. Thompson had a great FIBA World Cup over the summer, and is now vying for a contract extension.
2013-14 record: 59-23 (2nd in West)
Key additions: Signed Anthony Morrow
One thing to know: With Kevin Durant out for about two months, Russell Westbrook will be given the chance to show he can lead the team by himself.
2013-14 record: 49-33 (8th in West)
Key additions: Re-signed Dirk Nowitzki; signed Chandler Parsons, Jameer Nelson; traded for Tyson Chandler, Raymond Felton
One thing to know: Dirk Nowitzki took a giant paycut for the Mavericks, and it's allowed them to build an incredibly deep, talented team around him.
2013-14 record: 48-34 (3rd in East)
Key additions: Re-signed Kyle Lowry, traded for Lou Williams
One thing to know: The Raptors were one of only a handful of teams to finish top-10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency last year, and they return almost everyone.
2013-14 record: 54-28 (5th in West)
Key additions: Signed Chris Kaman, Steve Blake
One thing to know: The Blazers were the upstart, surprise team of the Western Conference last year, but their exciting postseason overshadowed a quiet summer that saw the teams around them get better.
2013-14 record: 44-38 (5th in East)
Key additions: Signed Paul Pierce
One thing to know: The Bradley Beal injury puts a damper on what is the most anticipated Wizards season since Gilbert Arenas left.
2013-14 record: 54-28 (4th in West)
Key additions: Signed Trevor Ariza, Kostas Papanikolaou; traded for Jason Terry
One thing to know: The Rockets cleared all of their depth and were moments from signing Chris Bosh, when it all fell through. Their depth and talent has taken a dive after swinging for the fences and missing.
2013-14 record: 50-32 (7th in West)
Key additions: Signed Vince Carter
One thing to know: The Grizzlies have been a solid playoff team for several years; they will need to prove they're more to keep center Marc Gasol, a free agent in 2015.
2013-14 record: 43-39 (7th in East)
Key additions: Signed Lance Stephenson, drafted Noah Vonleh
One thing to know: Michael Jordan has finally built a good young team, and he did it with some smart hires.
2013-14 record: 48-34 (9th in West)
Key additions: Re-signed Eric Bledsoe, signed Isaiah Thomas
One thing to know: The Suns played at the league's eighth-fastest pace last season; head coach Jeff Hornacek said they need to speed it up even more this season.
2013-14 record: 54-28 (2nd in East)
Key additions: Re-signed Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade; signed Luol Deng, Josh McRoberts, Danny Granger
One thing to know: Chris Bosh is on the record saying playing with LeBron was tough. He could have a huge year as the focal point of the Miami offence.
2013-14 record: 38-44 (8th in East)
Key additions: Signed Thabo Sefolosha
One thing to know: It's pretty much the same team as last year. The hope is that Al Horford stays healthy all year and pushes them to a new level.
2013-14 record: 34-48 (12th in West)
Key additions: Traded for Omer Asik, signed John Salmons
One thing to know: This team hinges on Anthony Davis continuing to develop into a monster.
2013-14 record: 29-53 (11th in East)
Key additions: Signed Jodie Meeks, Caron Butler; hired Stan Van Gundy as coach
One thing to know: Stan Van is a great coach, but he takes over a roster of pieces that don't really fit together.
2013-14 record: 37-45 (9th in East)
Key additions: Traded for Jose Calderon, Samuel Dalembert; signed Jason Smith
One thing to know: Carmelo Anthony made the playoffs every year of his career except last season.
2013-14 record: 44-38 (6th in East)
Key additions: Signed Bojan Bogdanovic; traded for Jarrett Jack
One thing to know: With a lack of upcoming draft picks and no cap room, the Nets might benefit from the NBA's exploding salary cap in 2015-16 more than any other team.
2013-14 record: 36-46 (11th in West)
Key additions: Traded for Arron Afflalo
One thing to know: Last year, they were ravaged by injuries. This season, they will welcome returns from Danilo Gallinari, JaVale McGee, and Nate Robinson.
2013-14 record: 56-26 (1st in East)
Key additions: Signed C.J. Miles, Rodney Stuckey, Damjan Rudez
One thing to know: The Pacers were 23rd in offensive inefficiency last year ... and they lost their two best offensive playmakers in Paul George and Lance Stephenson.
2013-14 record: 28-54 (13th in West)
Key additions: Signed Darren Collison, Ramon Sessions; drafted Nik Stauskas
One thing to know: DeMarcus Cousins put up monster numbers last season, and after making the U.S. roster for the FIBA World Cup, seems to be realising his superstar potential.
2013-14 record: 25-57 (12th in East)
Key additions: Traded for Marcus Thornton, Tyler Zeller drafted Marcus Smart, James Young
One thing to know: They're at least intriguing with the oddball backcourt of Rajon Rondo, Marcus Smart, and Avery Bradley.
2013-14 record: 40-42 (10th in West)
Key additions: Traded for Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Bennett; signed Thaddeus Young, Mo Williams; drafted Zach LaVine
One thing to know: The Timberwolves were smart to trade Kevin Love for the last two No. 1 draft picks, Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett. Now fully in a rebuilding period, they should embrace giving playing time to their hoards of young players.
2013-14 record: 27-55 (14th in West)
Key additions: Signed Carlos Boozer, Ed Davis; traded for Jeremy Lin; hired coach Byron Scott
One thing to know: The Kobe Bryant slander and Byron Scott's revolt against three-pointers has already made the Lakers one of the most interesting lottery teams.
2013-14 record: 15-67 (last in East)
Key additions: Drafted Jabari Parker
One thing to know: They might be really bad, but Giannis Antetokounmpo two-dribble fast breaks will be fun!
2013-14 record: 25-57 (last in West)
Key additions: Re-signed Gordon Hayward, drafted Dante Exum
One thing to know: Nothing the Jazz do on-court will trump this.
2013-14 record: 19-63 (14th in East)
Key additions: None!
One thing to know: The NBA has never seen a tanking strategy this bold. Their two big additions -- Joel Embiid and Dario Saric -- won't play until next year.
