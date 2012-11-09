NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Right Now

Photo: AP
The NBA season is one week old, and people are already freaking out about the Lakers, Nets, and Nuggets.To get a definitive picture of where each team stands right now, we ranked them by a fairly simple metric — net points per 100 possessions.
Due to the perils of small sample size and strength of schedule, we had to tweak teams up and down subjectively (we couldn’t put the Nets dead last!).
But as the season goes on, we’ll to build on this formula to get a clear, unbiased picture of which teams are the best in the league.
Record: 4-1
Net points per 100 possessions: +9.8 (2nd)
Relevant note: The defence has slipped to 23rd in the league after it was 4th last year. But they've also played one of the toughest schedules so far (Boston, New York, Denver, Phoenix, Brooklyn).
Record: 2-2
Net points per 100 possessions: +6.1 (7th)
Relevant note: The offence has been ~5 points per 100 possessions worse than it was with James Harden last year.
Record: 4-1
Net points per 100 possessions: +3.5 (10th)
Relevant note: Tim Duncan is having his best statistical season since 2007, averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds per 36 minutes.
Record: 3-1
Net points per 100 possessions: +7.3 (5th)
Relevant note: They navigated a tough schedule (Utah, Golden State, LA Clippers, Milwaukee), three of which were on the road.
Record: 3-0
Net points per 100 possessions: +21.7 (1st)
Relevant note: They're playing the slowest pace in the league, but they have the 2nd most efficient offence and the 2nd most efficient defence.
Record: 3-1
Net points per 100 possessions: +9.1 (4th)
Relevant note: Nate Robinson is off to a hot start, leading the second unit with 12.3 points per game off the bench.
Record: 3-2
Net points per 100 possessions: +6.2 (6th)
Relevant note: DeAndre Jordan is shooting more, and picking up the slack now that Blake Griffin is hampered by an elbow injury.
Record: 2-1
Net points per 100 possessions: +1.8 (11th)
Relevant note: Without Joe Johnson, their offensive efficiency has increased from 16th to 5th.
Record: 2-2
Net points per 100 possessions: -3.9 (22nd)
Relevant note: After a strong preseason, Jeff Green is averaging just 7.8 points and 2.0 rebounds.
Record: 4-1
Net points per 100 possessions: +9.4 (3rd)
Relevant note: Two castoffs, OJ Mayo and Darren Collison, are leading the team in points and assists, respectively.
Record: 3-1
Net points per 100 possessions: +5.2 (8th)
Relevant note: They're doing it all without their two best players, Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio.
Record: 2-3
Net points per 100 possessions: +1.5 (12th)
Relevant note: They have three power forward -- Al Jefferson, Derrick favours, and Paul Milsap -- averaging more than 7.0 rebounds per game.
Record: 2-3
Net points per 100 possessions: -1.5 (16th)
Relevant note: They've won two straight after a brutal schedule to start the year.
Record: 2-1
Net points per 100 possessions: -1.3 (15th)
Relevant note: Brandon Jennings is sharing the ball more than ever before, averaging more than 10 assists per game.
Record: 1-4
Net points per 100 possessions: -1.7 (17th)
Relevant note: No bench player is averaging more than 6 points per game.
Record: 2-2
Net points per 100 possessions: 0.0 (14th)
Relevant note: James Harden leads the league in scoring at 30.3 points per game.
Record: 3-2
Net points per 100 possessions: +0.8 (13th)
Relevant note: They're 15th in defensive efficiency after ranking 27th last year.
Record: 2-2
Net points per 100 possessions: -3.9 (21st)
Relevant note: Andrew Bynum is out indefinitely, and we won't know how good they really are until he starts playing.
Record: 2-2
Net points per 100 possessions: +3.5 (10th)
Relevant note: Big Baby Davis is the focal point of the offence. He's averaging 17 points and 9 boards.
Record: 1-2
Net points per 100 possessions: -12.4 (last)
Relevant note: They have the second-worst defence in the league through three games. But one loss came to the Heat, and they were up 22 points in the other loss. Too small of a sample size to start worrying.
Record: 2-3
Net points per 100 possessions: -3.4 (20th)
Relevant note: Danny Granger, who is a bigger piece of the offensive than anyone realised, is out for three months with a knee injury.
Record: 2-2
Net points per 100 possessions: -4.5 (23rd)
Relevant note: Rookie PG Damien Lillard has had three games of at least 20 points.
Record: 2-2
Net points per 100 possessions: -2.8 (18th)
Relevant note: Anthony Davis has barely played due to a concussion.
Record: 2-3
Net points per 100 possessions: -4.6 (24th)
Relevant note: Demarcus Cousins has three assists this year. Three.
Record: 2-3
Net points per 100 possessions: -5.2 (25th)
Relevant note: Anderson Varejao is averaging 15 rebounds per game.
Record: 1-4
Net points per 100 possessions: -3.2 (19th)
Relevant note: Top-10 pick Terrence Ross is barely playing (8.8 minutes per game).
Record: 2-3
Net points per 100 possessions: -8.0 (27th)
Relevant note: If you haven't watched this team since Nash left, they're still playing at a torrid pace (6th in the league).
Record: 0-3
Net points per 100 possessions: -6.7 (26th)
Relevant note: Trade acquisitions Emeka Okafor and Trevor Ariza are averaging 8.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, combined.
Record: 1-2
Net points per 100 possessions: -11.6 (28th)
Relevant note: Last year they had a .106 winning percentage after winning the first game of the season. They're 0-2 after winning Game One this year.
Record: 0-5
Net points per 100 possessions: -12.0 (29th)
Relevant note: Starting guard Rodney Stuckey is shooting 17.4% this year.
