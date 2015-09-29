NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where all 30 teams stand going into training camp

The NBA is back!

… Even though it felt like it never went away.

The NBA has mastered the art of keeping basketball relevant, even when games are over. Following a dramatic, exciting NBA Finals, there was the draft, followed by as hectic a free agency period as the league has ever seen, and then in August and most of September, the league finally takes a breather.

As teams head to training camp, here’s a look at where each team stands after a wild offseason.

1. Golden State Warriors

Jason Miller/Getty

2014 record: 67-15, 1st in West

Key additions: Jason Thompson

Key losses: David Lee

One thing to know: The Warriors kept their team together while quietly adding an impactful backup big man in Jason Thompson. They still look like the best team in the West.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Christian Petersen/Getty

2014 record: 53-29, 2nd in East

Key additions: Mo Williams, Richard Jefferson

Key losses: none

One thing to know: The Cavs also brought back their whole core from last season. Tristan Thompson will be back eventually, too, but his ongoing standoff with the Cavs is still a concern for the overall team atmosphere.

4. Los Angeles Clippers

Scott Halleran/Getty

2014 record: 56-26, 3rd in West

Key additions: Josh Smith, Paul Pierce, Lance Stephenson, Cole Aldrich

Key losses: Matt Barnes, Spencer Hawes

One thing to know: Despite the DeAndre Jordan free agency drama, the Clippers fixed their biggest weakness and added much needed depth and talent.

5. Houston Rockets

David Zalubowski/Getty

2014 record: 56-26, 2nd in West

Key additions: Ty Lawson, Marcus Thornton, Sam Dekker

Key losses: Josh Smith

One thing to know: The addition for Ty Lawson could take a ton of pressure off James Harden to run the show on offence.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

2014 record: 45-37, 9th in West

Key additions: Billy Donovan (coach)

Key losses: none

One thing to know: The Thunder retained the same roster they built through trades last year, in hopes that with some health luck from Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka, they can contend in the West again.

7. Chicago Bulls

Christian Petersen/Getty

2014 record: 50-32, 3rd in East

Key additions: Fred Hoiberg (coach)

Key losses: none

One thing to know: The Bulls fired Tom Thibodeau and hired Fred Hoiberg. They're betting a coaching change and a little bit of luck is all that's needed to contend in the weak East.

8. Memphis Grizzlies

Maddie Meyer/Getty

2014 record: 55-27, 5th in West

Key additions: Brandan Wright, Matt Barnes

Key losses: Kosta Koufos

One thing to know: In a stacked Western Conference, the Grizzlies still seem a notch below the top contenders.

9. Miami Heat

Mike Ehrmann/Getty

2014 record: 37-45, 10th in East

Key additions: Justise Winslow, Amar'e Stoudemire, Gerald Green

Key losses: Shabazz Napier

One thing to know: The Heat re-signed Goran Dragic and Dwyane Wade, stole Justise Winslow in the draft, added some much-needed depth, and will get Chris Bosh back this year. On paper, they have one of the most intriguing rosters in the league.

10. Atlanta Hawks

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

2014 record: 60-22

Key additions: Tiago Splitter, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Key losses: DeMarre Carroll

One thing to know: The Hawks were two different teams last year: defensive juggernauts with a pass-happy, Spurs-like offence, and then a slightly above-average team on both ends that got rocked by the Cavs in the Finals. After losing their best perimeter defender in Carroll, which team will we see this year?

11. Washington Wizards

Maddie Meyer/Getty

2014 record: 46-36, 5th in East

Key additions: Jared Dudley, Alan Anderson, Gary Neal

Key losses: Paul Pierce

One thing to know: The Wizards gave into the small-ball movement in the playoffs and it worked. It looks like their offseason moves were geared toward continuing that strategy.

12. New Orleans Pelicans

Scott Halleran/Getty

2014 record: 45-37, 8th in West

Key additions: Alvin Gentry (coach)

Key losses: none

One thing to know: The Pelicans hired Alvin Gentry, the engineer behind the Warriors offence last year, to bring Anthony Davis and Co. to the next level.

13. Phoenix Suns

Christian Petersen/Getty

2014 record: 39-43, 10th in West

Key additions: Tyson Chandler, Mirza Teletovic, Devin Booker

Key losses: Marcus Morris, Gerald Green

One thing to know: The Suns got a talent boost this offseason, but face a current dilemma with Markieff Morris demanding out.

14. Toronto Raptors

Mike Lawrie/Getty

2014 record: 49-33, 4th in East

Key additions: DeMarre Carroll, Cory Joseph, Bismack Biyombo, Luis Scola, Aron Baynes

Key losses: Lou Williams, Amir Johnson, Greivis Vasquez

One thing to know: After flaming out of the playoffs in four games, did the Raptors tinker enough with the edges to get that much better?

15. Milwaukee Bucks

Jason Miller/Getty

2014 record: 41-41, 6th in East

Key additions: Greg Monroe, Grievis Vasquez, Chris Copeland

Key losses: Ersan Ilyasova

One thing to know: The Bucks added a big-name free agent in Greg Monroe, and are hoping for further internal development from the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jabari Parker.

17. Boston Celtics

Jason Miller/Getty

2014 record: 40-42, 7th in East

Key additions: David Lee, Amir Johnson

Key losses: Brandon Bass

One thing to know: The Celtics have a roster busting with role players and trade assets, but Brad Stevens proved last year he can turn them into a competitive playoff team.

18. Dallas Mavericks

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

2014 record: 50-32, 7th in West

Key additions: Wesley Matthews, Deron Williams, Zaza Pachulia

Key losses: Tyson Chandler, Rajon Rondo, Amar'e Stoudemire, Richard Jefferson

One thing to know: The Mavs lost the DeAndre Jordan sweepstakes, overpaid Wes Matthews coming off a torn Achilles, and put together a ramshackle center rotation. Dirk Nowitzki and Rick Carlisle can keep the offence going, but the defence will be rough.

19. Charlotte Hornets

Streeter Lecka/Getty

2014 record: 33-49, 11th in East

Key additions: Nicolas Batum, Jeremy Lin, Frank Kaminsky, Spencer Hawes

Key losses: Lance Stephenson, Bismack Biyombo

One thing to know: The Hornets geared their offseason to adding shooting and playmakers to help a sturdy defence. If it all comes together, they will fight for a playoff spot.

20. New York Knicks

Alex Goodlett/Getty

2014 record: 17-65, 15th in East

Key additions: Robin Lopez, Arron Afflalo, Derrick Williams, Kyle O'Quinn, Kristaps Porzingis, Jerian Grant

Key losses: Tim Hardaway Jr., Andrea Bargnani, Shane Larkin, Cole Aldrich, Jason Smith

One thing to know: The Knicks re-tooled in a smart, albeit modest, way this offseason. If Carmelo Anthony is healthy and intriguing rookie Kristaps Porzingis can contribute right away, they could fight for a playoff spot.

22. Brooklyn Nets

Alex Trautwig/GettyImages

2014 record: 38-44, 8th in East

Key additions: Andre Bargnani, Shane Larkin, Wayne Ellington

Key losses: Deron Williams, Mason Plumlee

One thing to know: The Nets had a quiet offseason, but still have two All-Stars in Brook Lopez and Joe Johnson, the latter of which is reportedly happy that Deron Williams is gone.

23. Detroit Pistons

Ronald Martinez/Getty

2014 record: 32-50, 12th in East

Key additions: Ersan Ilyasova, Marcus Morris, Stanley Johnson

Key losses: Greg Monroe

One thing to know: The Pistons got rid of a front-court jam with Greg Monroe and Andre Drummond, and are building a spread offence that looks like the Orlando Magic did with Stan Van Gundy and Dwight Howard.

24. Orlando Magic

Elsa/Getty

2014 record: 25-57, 13th in East

Key additions: Jason Smith, Shabazz Napier, Mario Hezonja

Key losses: Kyle O'Quinn, Maurice Harkless

One thing to know: The Magic may have an intriguing young core, and are expecting them to compete for a playoff spot this year, but unless someone makes a big leap, they still look like a lottery team.

26. Los Angeles Lakers

Scott Halleran/Getty

2014 record: 21-61, 14th in West

Key additions: Lou Williams, Roy Hibbert, Brandon Bass, D'Angelo Russell, Metta World Peace!

Key losses: Jeremy Lin, Jordan Hill, Ed Davis

One thing to know: The Lakers added some pieces that should at least make them more competitive this year. Once again, they feel reliant on Kobe Bryant's health and willingness to get others involved.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

Elsa/Getty

2014 record: 16-66, 15th in West

Key additions: Tayshaun Prince, Andre Miller, Karl Towns, Tyus Jones

Key losses: Chase Budinger

One thing to know: The Wolves have one of the most exciting young cores in the NBA, and combined with some useful veterans, will probably be much better than last year's record.

29. Portland Trail Blazers

Scott Halleran/Getty

2014 record: 51-31

Key additions: Al-Farouq Aminu, Ed Davis, Mason Plumlee, Maurice Harkless, Gerald Handerson, Noah Vonleh

Key losses: LaMarcus Aldridge, Wesley Matthews, Nicolas Batum, Robin Lopez

One thing to know: The Blazers rebounded well after losing 80% of their starting lineup by grabbing young, long, intriguing players, but it might be years before they're competitive again.

30. Philadelphia 76ers

Nick Laham/Getty

2014 record: 18-64

Key additions: Carl Landry, Nik Stauskas, Kendall Marshall, Jahlil Okafor

Key losses: none

One thing to know: The Sixers surprised people by taking Jahlil Okafor in the draft -- essentially as a replacement for Joel Embiid, who's out another year. They're still squarely in rebuilding mode.

