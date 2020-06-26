NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where the 22 teams heading into the Disney World bubble stand when the season resumes

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis could make the Mavs a formidable playoff team.

The NBA is set to resume its season in July in a “bubble” inside Disney World.

Only 22 teams will play in Disney – the current 16 playoff teams, plus six teams still in the playoff race.

We ranked all 22 teams based on where they stood when the NBA last played, and how they might fare in Disney.

The NBA is on its way back, with a plan to bring 22 teams to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to play inside a “bubble,” starting on July 30.

The sports world has never seen anything like this, and it will come with curveballs few could predict. Of course, all of it will be occurring during the coronavirus pandemic, and health and safety will be of utmost importance.

With basketball on the horizon, and the league’s best teams preparing to play again, we took a look at where every team stands heading into the bubble. Assuming everyone is in good health when they get to Orlando, we weighed where each team left off when the season was suspended, and how they might fare when play resumes.

Take a look at where all 22 teams stand below.

22. Phoenix Suns

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Devin Booker.

Record: 26-39, 13th seed in the West

Championship odds: 500/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Losing ground in the playoff race. Phoenix had lost five of its last seven and 12 of its previous 18 games.

Why they could win it all: They likely can’t. All-Star guard Devin Booker (averaging 27-5-10 in his last four games), a cast of veterans, and promising young players should be a solid group, but Phoenix was never all that good this season. They’re six games back of a playoff spot and would have to win nearly all of their eight regular-season games while the five teams in front of them completely floundered. And that’s just to make the 8th seed.

21. Washington Wizards

Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Bradley Beal.

Record: 24-40, 9th seed in the East

Championship odds: 300/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Continuing a lacklustre season. All year long, the Wizards never lost more than four games in a row or won more than two games in a row.

Why they could win it all: They likely can’t. Bradley Beal has had an All-NBA-level season, but the Wizards lack the overall depth and talent to even compete for the playoffs. Davis Bertans, their second-leading scorer, is sitting out of the bubble. Best-case scenario: Washington makes it in as an eighth seed, only to face the dominant Bucks in the first round.

20. San Antonio Spurs

Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Rudy Gay and DeMar DeRozan.

Record: 27-36, 12th seed in the West

Championship odds: 500/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Playing through injuries and clawing for the playoffs. The Spurs were just 4-5 with a -3.7 net rating after the All-Star break.

Why they could win it all: It’s tough to doubt Gregg Popovich and a scorer like DeMar DeRozan, but the Spurs simply haven’t been very good all year. Their usually-stingy defence had fallen off this season, and their offence was inconsistent. On top of it, LaMarcus Aldridge underwent surgery, ruling him out of the return.

19. Sacramento Kings

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Buddy Hield.

Record: 28-36, 11th seed in the West

Championship odds: 500/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Making a surprise surge in the standings. The Kings had won eight of their last 10 and 13 of their previous 20.

Why they could win it all: The Kings didn’t make the leap many expected this season, but they were starting to put together before the suspension. That said, barring a major breakthrough from one of their young players and some good fortune, they don’t have the talent or experience to make much noise if they can even make the playoffs.

18. New Orleans Pelicans

Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Zion Williamson.

Record: 28-36, 10th seed in the West

Championship odds: 125/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Making a run for the 8th seed, thanks to Zion Williamson’s impactful return to the court. After beginning the season 6-22, New Orleans went 22-12 over two-plus months.

Why they could win it all: New Orleans’ future is undoubtedly bright, with Zion Williamson looking like an MVP talent and Brandon Ingram developing into an All-Star. But those youngsters aren’t yet ready to make real noise in the playoffs, even with reliable veterans like Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick, and Derrick Favours alongside them. New Orleans is a threat to force a play-in tournament for the 8th seed, but nobody views them as true contenders just yet.

17. Brooklyn Nets

Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Spencer Dinwiddie.

Record: 30-34, 7th seed in the East

Championship odds: 300/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Transitioning. They had just fired head coach Kenny Atkinson and were adjusting to the reality that they would likely be without Kyrie Irving for the rest of the year.

Why they could win it all: This simply isn’t the Nets’ year. Kevin Durant is out for the season and not returning for the bubble. Irving is out with shoulder surgery. They will be looking for a new head coach next year (unless they stick without interim coach Jacque Vaughn). With their top two stars healthy, the Nets could be contenders. Without them, they may not even make the playoffs.

16. Orlando Magic

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Terrence Ross.

Record: 30-35, 8th seed in the East

Championship odds: 300/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Keeping themselves afloat amid injuries. The Magic had won eight of 12 games with the help of some red-hot shooting from sixth man Terrence Ross.

Why they could win it all: The exact schedules in the bubble aren’t yet known, but the Magic’s upcoming opponents are easier than Brooklyn’s. Perhaps they can grab the seventh seed, avoid the Bucks in the first round, then use some staunchy defence to put up a fight. Even still, Orlando doesn’t have the talent to truly contend.

15. Memphis Grizzlies

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Ja Morant.

Record: 32-33, 8th seed in the West

Championship odds: 250/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:About to take on a tough stretch. The Grizzlies were the surprise team of the NBA season, but they had the toughest remaining schedule in the league.

Why they could win it all: Memphis does have a 3.5 game lead over the ninth-seeded Blazers. Perhaps they can rely on their youth and athleticism as an advantage over other teams that haven’t played in four months. Nonetheless, expectations are low if the Grizz do make the playoffs.

14. Portland Trail Blazers

Craig Mitchelldyer/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Damian Lillard.

Record: 29-37, 9th seed in the West

Championship odds: 150/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Trying to find their footing with Damian Lillard back in the fold. The Blazers had lost eight of their last 12, six of which came without Lillard.

Why they could win it all: The Blazers are one team that could benefit from the layoff. They should have their starting big men in Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins healthy for the first time all season. With a healthy squad, a motivated Lillard, and inexperienced teams in their way, Portland could claw its way to the eighth seed and give the first-place team in the West a scare in the first round.

13. Indiana Pacers

Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Domantas Sabonis.

Record: 39-26, 5th seed in the East

Championship odds: 100/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Following Domantas Sabonis’ lead while Victor Oladipo shook off the rust. Indiana was 7-3 after the All-Star break.

Why they could win it all: Victor Oladipo may not go to Orlando after playing just 13 games following a year-long absence for a quad injury. Even if he does, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be 100%. With Jeremy Lamb tearing his ACL in February, the Pacers will be short-handed. Without home-court advantage to fight for, it’s hard to see the Pacers making noise in the playoffs, even with Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon have All-Star-level seasons.

12. Utah Jazz

Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Record: 41-23, 4th seed in the West

Championship odds: 33/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Wavering, before becoming the first team with a confirmed coronavirus case, which brought the season to a halt.

Why they could win it all: According to reports, Utah’s chemistry was on the brink after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19, with some Jazz players believing Gobert was reckless. Even if those issues had been repaired, the Jazz lost Bojan Bogdanovic, a 20-points-per-game scorer, to elbow surgery. After struggling to integrate Mike Conley for much of this season, it just doesn’t feel like Utah’s year.

11. Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Record: 40-27, 7th seed in the West

Championship odds: 40/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Hobbling. Luka Doncic was dealing with thumb, wrist, and ankle injuries, while Kristaps Porzingis was in and out of the lineup.

Why they could win it all: There are rumours that Doncic isn’t in great shape as the season nears a return, though his trainer said he simply needs to get in-game shape as practices resume. If Doncic and Porzingis are healthy, they’re as talented of a one-two punch as there is in the league, though they will need help from their supporting cast. We’ll see how quickly Dallas’ stars can find the chemistry that looked promising in January and February.

10. Oklahoma City Thunder

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Dennis Schroeder and Chris Paul.

Record: 40-24, 5th seed in the West

Championship odds: 100/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Continuing one of the best seasons in the NBA. After starting 5-10, the Thunder went 35-14, the fourth-best winning percentage in the league.

Why they could win it all: The Thunder don’t possess the most star-studded roster in the league, but, led by Chris Paul, they play cohesively on both sides of the ball. Perhaps most importantly, they have four players who can all get a shot when they need one – Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, and Dennis Schroeder. That could be a skill in high demand when teams resume play, and rusty offences fall apart late in the game.

9. Miami Heat

Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Jimmy Butler.

Record: 41-24, 4th seed in the East

Championship odds: 30/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Leaning on a combination of veterans and promising young players. The Heat have seven players on the roster averaging more than 11 points per game.

Why they could win it all: No one doubts the talent of the Heat. Still, there is a level unfamiliarity among them, with several key players like Jimmy Butler, Kendrick Nunn, Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala, and Jae Crowder, all in their first seasons in Miami. After posting a 5.6 net rating in November, Miami hasn’t had a net rating over 3.0 since.

8. Philadelphia 76ers

Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Joel Embiid, Josh Richardson, and Tobias Harris.

Record: 39-26, 6th seed in the East

Championship odds: 28/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Looking increasingly like pretenders instead of contenders; the Sixers were 16-13 with a -.3 net rating in the new year.

Why they could win it all: Despite the disappointing season, there has always been optimism about the Sixers putting it together in the postseason. That remains true now. Philly has an abundance of talent, elite potential on the defensive end, and the ability to win ugly. Basketball may be ugly in the bubble after a four-month layoff and unusual circumstances. A huge Sixers team with the ability to lock down opponents and play bully-ball on offence could be a threat.

7. Denver Nuggets

Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Nikola Jokic.

Record: 43-22, 3rd seed in the West

Championship odds: 25/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Treading water. The Nuggets were 5-5 with a -1.5 net rating after the All-Star break.

Why they could win it all: The Nuggets possess a few qualities that could help them in the Disney bubble: familiarity, a go-to player, and depth. Nikola Jokic appears to have trimmed down since the suspension, Jamal Murray was finding his footing right before the break, and the Nuggets have both the offensive punch and defensive versatility to fare well in Orlando.

6. Houston Rockets

Tim Warner/Getty Images James Harden.

Record: 40-24, 6th seed in the West

Championship odds: 13/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Figuring out their small-ball experiment. The Rockets went 8-6 after trading Clint Capela, scoring 120 or more points in seven games, but they also posted the second-worst rebounding percentage in the league during that span.

Why they could win it all: The Rockets have two explosive scorers in James Harden and Russell Westbrook, a bevy of shooters, and a system that could wear out opponents who haven’t played in a long time. The Rockets’ success will depend on how sharp Harden and Westbrook can be after the layoff.

5. Toronto Raptors

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Pascal Siakam.

Record: 46-18, 2nd seed in the East

Championship odds: 22/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Proving they were true contenders in the East. The Raptors posted a 15-game win streak and won 21 of their last 25 games, though they had a hard schedule ahead.

Why they could win it all: The Raptors are the reigning champions and didn’t miss a beat without Kawhi Leonard. The question all season long has been if their success would continue in the playoffs when the game changes. Toronto has the defence and chemistry to be formidable, but who will step up to get them the timely baskets that Kawhi so often did last year?

4. Boston Celtics

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images Celtics.

Record: 43-21, 3rd in East

Championship odds: 20/1

Where were they when the season was suspended:Hoping Kemba Walker’s knee injury was not too serious. The All-Star guard played just four games after the All-Star break and shot only 30.5% from the field.

Why they could win it all: The Celtics check a lot of boxes: good on both sides of the ball, chemistry and experience playing together, and go-to players. Of course, it all depends on how healthy Walker is. If his knee is OK, the Celtics have two dynamic scorers in he and Tatum, and the versatility to contend in Orlando.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

Jeff Chiu/AP Images LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Record: 49-14, 1st in West

Championship odds: 12/5

Where were they when the season was suspended:Playing their best basketball of the season. Big wins over the Clippers and Bucks had inserted LeBron James’ name in the MVP conversation.

Why they could win it all: It’s all about LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Those two will decide how far the Lakers go. All season long, the Lakers have been elite defensively, and the supporting cast has fit in well on offence. But the Lakers are still dependent on James, and it remains to be seen how a sudden, four-month layoff will affect the 35-year-old James.

2. LA Clippers

Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Kawhi Leonard.

Record: 44-20, 2nd seed in the West

Championship odds: 33/10

Where were they when the season was suspended:Surging, with their two superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, finally healthy at the same time. The Clips had won six of seven, with quality wins over the Nuggets, Thunder, Rockets, and the Sixers.

Why they could win it all: It was tempting to question the Clippers’ legitimacy after injuries and reports of chemistry issues over Leonard’s oft-discussed rest policy. But those issues never materialised on the court. The Clips were the third-best offence and fifth-best defence this season. Leonard and George only played 41 games together this season, but the Clippers dominated with both on the court, going 33-8 in those games, with an 11.6 net rating. In Orlando, it will be hard to doubt a deep, defensive-minded team, with superstars who fit seamlessly.

1. Milwaukee Bucks

Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Record: 53-12, 1st seed in the East

Championship odds: 5/2

Where were they when the season was suspended:Going through a minor “slump,” losing four of five, while Giannis Antetokounmpo sat with a knee injury.

Why they could win it all: The Bucks were the best team all season and deserve to be considered the favourites when the season resumes. Antetokounmpo should be recovered from his knee injury. The Bucks have chemistry, depth, and a strong system to fall back on. Of course, much of it will depend on how quickly Antetokounmpo can shake off the rust, but Milwaukee is the most well-rounded team, and by being in the East, have an easier path to the Finals than the Lakers or Clippers.

